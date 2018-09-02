BuffaloNews.com
Niagara Wheatfield 48, North Tonawanda 0
Niagara Wheatfield player Jacob DeWolf carries the helmet of the late Michael Ziegler who passed away in March.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda's Eric Jantzi makes his way to the field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield coach Russ Nixon greets Nick Stott prior to playing North Tonawanda.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield player Jacob DeWolf takes a knee and prays at the #42, a number worn by the late Michael Ziegler who passed away in March.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield players stand and remember Michael Ziegler a member of the football team who passed away in March.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield receiver Thomas Peltier points to the sky in remembrance of his former late teammate Michael Ziegler after catching a touchdown pass.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield quarterback Jordan Parks throws against North Tonawanda.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda coach Eric Jantzi looks on.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfieldu2019s Jordan Parks runs for a 75-yard touchdown.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield receiver Thomas Peltier looks to make a catch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield quarterback Jordan Parks throws a touchdown pass to Jacob DeWolf.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfieldu2019s Jacob DeWolf catches a touchdown pass.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield receiver Jacob DeWolf prays after catching a touchdown pass.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
North Tonawanda quarterback Wally Wisniewski is pressured by Niagara Wheatfieldu2019s Kevin Cannon.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield receiver Thomas Peltier reaches for a ball over North Tonawanda defender Danny Seiler.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield quarterback Jordan Parks tries to hurdle North Tonawanda defenders.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield quarterback Jordan Parks hurdles North Tonawanda defenders.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield quarterback Chris Gordon throws.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Wheatfield receiver Thomas Peltier is upended by North Tonawandau2019s Javiante Baldon.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Saturday, September 1, 2018
Niagara Wheatfield bested North Tonawanda, 48-0, at Niagara Wheatfield High School on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
