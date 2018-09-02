FRANCHINI, Dorothy M. (Nasca)

Age 81, July 31, 2018 of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Ralph A. Franchini; devoted mother of Michele and Mark Franchini; cherished sister of Marion (Nasca) DiGiulio; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Marion Nasca; dear sister-in-law of Leo Franchini (late Lorraine) and Frank (Mary) Franchini; cherished aunt and Godmother of Andrea Schwartz; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dorothy was co-owner with her late husband Ralph of How-Dee's Country Western Dance Hall and Saloon in the early 1990's, where she enjoyed mingling with her guests and dancing the night away. As a devoted animal lover, Dorothy adored and cherished all of her family pets. She was well-known for her artistic talents, especially when creating beautiful silk floral arrangements and wall de;cor and for her one-of-a-kind ceramic masterpieces, many of which she gifted to family and friends. She will be fondly remembered for her cheerful smile, contagious laughter and kind heart. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held on Saturday, September 8th at 1 p.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Ct., (off Maple Rd.) in Williamsville. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery (Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga) on Monday September 10th at 2 p.m at the Chapel. Friends and family are welcome. Please assemble at the cemetery office at 1:45 p.m. Flowers gratefully declined.