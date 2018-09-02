Four arrested as police disperse boisterous crowd

Four people were arrested Saturday night as Niagara Falls Police broke up a boisterous crowd that was blocking traffic and smoking pot openly in the 300 block of 19th Street, according to reports.

Officers said they encountered a group of 20 to 30 people shortly after 10 p.m. outside a corner store, being loud and disruptive. They said that several began shouting obscenities and refused to leave. One man walked directly in front of an oncoming vehicle, police said, forcing the driver to slam on his brakes.

Arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and unlawful possession of marijuana were Damion L. Ellis, 16, of 15th Street; Zoltan Szabo, 20, of Escarpment Drive, Lewiston; and Vilmos Szabo, 19, of Monroe Avenue. Information of the fourth arrestee was not available.