Forum will outline help available for caregivers

A forum on assistance available for caregivers will take place from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St.

"Who Cares for the Caregiver?" will feature community members sharing caregivers' stories as well as experts from Erie County Senior Services, the Parent Network of Western New York and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center who will provide information on available assistance for caregivers.

The event, free and open to the public, is sponsored by First Shiloh's Women's Fellowship. For more information, call the church at 847-6555.