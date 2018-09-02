FINNEGAN, Gerald V.

FINNEGAN - Gerald V. August 25, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Son of the late Gerald and Eileen Finnegan; brother of the late Sally (the late Donald) Dwyer, the late Susan (Carl "Bob") Cox; uncle of Molly Dwyer, Kelly (Cronan) Long, Patrick Dwyer, Jill Czora, Christopher Czora; great-uncle of Sarah, Katlyn Gilbert, Max, Kyle and Hallie Long. Actor, director, professor, sculptor, photographer, brother, uncle and friend to all. Friends may call Friday from 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shakespeare in the Park, PO Box 716, Buffalo, NY 14205. shakespeareindelawarepark.org/donate/. Please share your condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com