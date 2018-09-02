FILIPSKI, Victor T.

FILIPSKI - Victor T. August 30, 2018 age 80. Beloved husband of Deanna (nee Wall); dear father of Linda King and Anthony, Sr. (Dawn); loving grandfather of Sean (Andrea), Michael (Danielle) King, Jeffrey (Melissa), Anthony, Jr., Mark Filipski, and five great-grandchildren; brother of Frank, Thomas, and the late Dorothy (late Joseph) Ginter, Stanley (Patricia) Phillips, and Matthew (Eleanore) Filipski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM. Vic was past Chief and President of Pine Hill Hose Co. #5. Flowers gratefully declined, donations may be made to your local volunteer fire company. Condolences at

