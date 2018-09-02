FEDUSKI, Lawrence M.

FEDUSKI - Lawrence M. Entered his heavenly home on 8/31/2018 at age of 71. Best friend, confidant and loving husband of 49 years to Marie (Hinkley) Feduski. Beloved and devoted father of Barbara M. (James) McElligott and Elizabeth R. (Steven) Zak. Cherished Grampa Chuck to Emily, Rebecca, and Rachel McElligott and Jonathan, Michael and Matthew Zak. Son of the late John J. and Antoinette Feduski, brother of Lorraine (the late John) Kszanak and Arthur J. Feduski. Larry was a proud US Marine Corp. Vietnam veteran. A long and faithful employee. Retiring after 51 years with the same company through its many name changes from Joy Manufacturing, Cooper Cameron, Cameron to Ingersoll Rand. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and kitty, Squeek, fishing, watching sports and the news, and traveling. He and Marie visited several states and historical sites and visited the ocean as often as possible in their Motor Home. They enjoyed spending leisure hours going "topless" in his little blue Z3 BMW convertible, stopping often for ice cream or just to watch a sunset or marvel at the wonders of nature. Larry leaves behind nieces, nephews and a tight circle of good and caring friends. His passing left a hole, not only in the hearts of his family and friends, but his community as well. He was always willing to lend a hand, a bit of advice, or a dollar or two when he saw a need. He supported many Veterans organizations and local charities. He loved his flag and our country. We mourn the passing of a true Patriot and a really nice guy with a big heart. Family will be receiving callers on Tuesday, 6 - 8 PM and Wednesday, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home Inc., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga) Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning at 10:30 in Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Main St. at Harris Hill Road, Clarence. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations may be made to USMC Toys for Tots or your local VFW Posts. Online condolences can be made at www.beachtuynfh.com.