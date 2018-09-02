ERON, Jerald H. "Jerry"

Of Cheektowaga, August 6, 2018. Son of the late Dorothy (nee Howaniec) and Harry; brother of Carl and Chris. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the Eagles Club 4569 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday at 7PM. Jerry was an active member of the F.O.E Aerie No. 2692 for 20 years, and a member of Wiechec's Social Club. Share online condolences at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com