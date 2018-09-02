Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending July 27.

ALDEN

• 11714 Westwood Road, Kathleen M. Besch; Kathleen M. Scutt to Christian Smithers; Noel M. Smithers, $275,000.

• 13409 Irving St., Pauline A. Bress; Pauline Bress; Denene Larson; Dawn Seiwell to Diane M. Kingswell; Michael J. Kingswell, $187,000.

• 13117 Main St., Christian Smithers to Doreen M. Danson, $178,000.

AMHERST

• 5487 Main St., 5495 Main St. to 5501 Williamsville Associates, $2,785,000.

• 160 Nicole Court, Avalon Meadows to Jadab Bhattacharyya; Malabika Bhattacharyya, $485,650.

• 36 Ivyhurst Road, Teresa A. Miller to John C. Brady III; Theresa G. Brady, $426,500.

• 619 South Ellicott Creek Road, Lisa Howard; Ronald J. Howard to Derek Lynch; Kristin Lynch, $409,900.

• 360 South Cayuga Road, Fisher Homes to Patricia C. Maier, $375,000.

• 20 Carriage Hill East, Wendy L. Hendra; Wendy L. Oddo to Regina Rivenburg; Richard A. Rivenburg Jr., $325,000.

• 192 Burroughs Drive, Hadley Narins to Adam Sd Croglia; Mary Ellen Scherer, $325,000.

• 407 Countryside Lane, Buffalo Dream Homes to Michael P. Johnson; Teresa M. Johnson, $320,000.

• 11 Brendans Drive, Terrace Way to Ronna B. Wiseman; Steven G. Wiseman, $319,900.

• 167 Tristan Lane, Jeffrey P. Bernacki; Jennifer A. Bernacki to Paul T. Peters; Victoria A. Peters, $305,000.

• 18 Montbleu Court, Carol Ann Koestler; Paul D. Koestler to Sharon Mudd, $305,000.

• 88 Shire Drive, Tiffany Bell; Vance Bell to Nehal Rami; Anayas Zinzuvadia, $297,555.

• 53 Ranch Trail W, Je Fish Enterprises to Kristin Terranova; Sean Michael Terranova, $296,000.

• 80 Burroughs Drive, Kelsey V. Simons to Scott Eden, $279,000.

• 102 Ponderosa Drive, Alan R. Cohen; Jennifer L. Cohen to Andrew Murphy; Emily L. Murphy, $272,354.

• 25 Hummingbird Lane, Gina B. Justis to Jennifer L. Carr; Nathan C. Carr, $270,000.

• 28 Barberry Lane, Danny Zyskind; Erika Zyskind to Elizabeth A. Anderson; Christopher A. Chadwick, $267,000.

• 106 Hollybrook Drive, Ryan Hartman to Sarah Viksjo, $256,000.

• 410 Sprucewood Terrace, Amy M. Fetterly; Christopher D. Fetterly to Kalyani Emmadishetty; Krishna M. Emmadishetty, $240,000.

• 470 Shetland Drive, Kathy Hoelscher Glieco; Kim M. Hoelscher; Donna Hoelscher Suchan to Charbel Natanios; Abir Ntanios, $240,000.

• 63 Brookdale Drive, Rachel Cohen Living Trust 030300 Tr to Finda Sankoh, $230,000.

• 86 Culpepper Road, Karen Barone; Virginia J. Cichocki to Peiyuan Guo, $230,000.

• 25 Hyledge Drive, Swallow Road Family Limited Partnership to Thomas J. Nelson II, $227,000.

• 178 Sunset Court, Cory S. Hornyak to Ras Closing Services, $220,000.

• 178 Sunset Court, Ras Closings Services to Diane M. Wadhwani, $220,000.

• 75 Dalewood Drive, Karen L. Tyno; Paul J. Tyno to Alicia M. Jenkins; Brian A. Jenkins, $217,000.

• 94 Caesar Boulevard, Saman Ahmed; Rizvi Syed Jawad A to Ashraful Haider; Tahmina Haider, $215,000.

• 27 Hillside, Jason P. Caya to Cheryl J. Parr; Robert E. Parr, $210,000.

• 177 Smallwood Drive, Matthew J. Duggan to Kelsey A. Crawford, $207,000.

• 172 Hamilton Drive, Adam S. Olka to Alex S. Cleveland, $200,000.

• 59 Kaymar Drive, Genevieve Collins; Genevieve Thompson; Genevieve Collins Thompson to Katie M. Mcnulty, $200,000.

• 22 Sweetwood N, Benjamin F. Weichrich; Dawn C. Weihrich to Christopher Joseph Cahill; Kori Kathleen Cahill, $200,000.

• 21 Nancy Lane, Edward W. Baran; Linda Baran to Brigette Brzezniak, $200,000.

• 223 Coronation, Tatyana Muratov to Ryan T. Warthen, $190,000.

• 871 Dodge Road, Kevin J. Hawrysiak; Allison M. Kosinski to Anthony R. Leone; Jennifer L. Leone, $185,000.

• 101 East Summerset L, Dennis Maines; Kristen Ortman Maines to Amanat, $181,000.

• 97 Maynard Drive, Lawrence J&doris D Klag Revocable Family Trust Tr to Jahangir M. Hoque; Sumaiya Hoque, $175,000.

• 326 Willow Ridge Drive, John E. Czajka to Elizabeth A. Henderson, $168,000.

• 259 Lamont Drive, Kristin Zenger to Elena R. Krawczy, $168,000.

• 149 Stevenson Boulevard, Quinn M. Mcandrew to Bethany L. Sickler, $165,000.

• 35 Mona Drive, Lawrence P. Mccarthy to Corey Cattarin; Walter Lodzinski, $165,000.

• 2000 Maple Road, Viola Sterman to Ish Sharma Gyawwali; Laxman Pandey, $163,000.

• 65 Oakbrook Dr Unit F, Lucia Frusciante to Diane S. Busch, $162,500.

• 415 Dodge Road, Sommer Christopher Charles Sr; Lisa A. Valvo to Lc Strategic Realty, $152,870.

• 2765 North Forest Road, Ralph Epstein-Rosso to Amanda E. Kennell, $152,500.

• 388 Capen Boulevard, Daniel S. Johnson to Rashaun Lamar Nelson, $138,418.

• 70 Linwood Ave., Earl Hebeler; Earl R. Hebeler to George Huber, $135,000.

• 107 Carmen Road, Robert P. Swierczynski to John A. Reeb, $125,000.

• 237 Bucyrus Drive, Sean Slaughter to Lily Kwong, $119,000.

• 1410 Maple Rd Unit 8, Alec J. Marotto; Barbara Marotto; Richard A. Marotto Jr. to Jiyang Li, $115,000.

• 365 Mount Vernon Road, Martin A. Malone; Ruth M. Malone to Tricia Witter, $110,000.

• 1220 Youngs Rd Unit G, Kevin M. Mohr to Susan L. Koziol, $110,000.

• 81 Stonebridge Drive, Stonebridge Estates to Ryan Homes of New York, $104,000.

• 61 Stonebridge Drive, Stonebridge Estates to Ryan Homes of New York, $104,000.

• 31 Violet Ave., Stephanie J. Dudley to Jane Ciotta-Wheeler; William T. Wheeler, $96,500.

• 91 North Forest Road, Ann Zywiczynski; Anne Zywiczynski; Mark Zywiczynski; Raymond Zywiczynski to Jrz Design&development, $95,087.

• 665 Tonawanda Creek Road, Marilyn Knoll to James Kam, $85,000.

• 695 North Forest Road, Chester Grosofsky to WNY Property Partners, $27,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 901 Jewett Holmwood Road, Daniel M. Findlay; Sherry L. Findlay to Rachel L. Taylor, $299,900.

• 643 Knox Road, David J. Dipietro; Theresa M. Dipietro to Richard W. Erbe; Sally J. Erbe, $255,000.

• 116 Hamlin Ave., Margaret A. Pilote; Stephen Pilote to Kyle G. Wietig, $197,000.

• 473 Oakwood Ave., Dawn Hoeh; Dawn D. Hoeh; Donald R. Hoeh to Christina Contento; Christopher Contento, $145,000.

• 7 Woodbrook Drive, Margaret Reidy to Timothy Reidy; Karen R Newcomb Living Trust 101501 Tr, $120,000.

BLASDELL

• 95 Helen Ave., Stephen M. Uldrich to Ryan Pattison; Amy C. Pingitore, $154,500.

• 75 Labelle Ave., Nathan Bozek to Edward J. Mis II; Lisa A. Mis, $38,500.

BOSTON

• 7536 Chestnut Rdg, Scott Johnson; Katelyn E. Johnson-Clark to Douglas C. House Jr.; Penelope M. House, $257,000.

• 5171 Glenn Terr, Timothy P. Songin to Anthony E. Russo; Stephanie R. Russo, $206,500.

• 7141 South Abbott Road, Christopher Kenney; Laura Kenney to New Penn Financial dba; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, $151,941.

• 4561 Haag Road, Jane Haag to Gary T. Haag, $110,000.

• 7509 Valley Circle, Bayview Loan Servicing to Renee Mirza, $82,000.

BRANT

• 802 Brant Farnham Road, Eugene W. Bauer; Eugene William Bauer to Joseph Schmelzinger, $38,000.

BUFFALO

• 38 Middlesex Road, Nancy Oak Trust Tr to 38 Middlesex, $1,100,000.

• 27 Newell S, 27-35 Newell; Will Poultry Co; Will Poultry Co to William Newell St. , $1,100,000.

• 426 Lakefront, Jack J. Brodzik; Brian J. Germann to Peter Abdelmalik, $430,000.

• 75 Fordham, Syed A. Ali; Syeda Laila to Courtney B. Paterson; Justin G. Paterson, $375,000.

• 584 Potomac Ave., Elmwood Bidwell Redevelopment Company to M2 Acquisitions, $360,000.

• 223 Lafayette Ave., Alexander Kerns to Sherry Slocum, $324,500.

• 355 Auburn, James Reddin to Samuel Mann Dolce; Siobhan Anisah Powers, $305,000.

• 118 Taunton Place, Raepple Real Estate Incorporated to Brett A. Perla, $276,000.

• 186 Chapin Parkway, Peter Kedron to Marcia L. Pacciotti, $265,000.

• 276 Linden Ave., August J. Privitera; Kiera A. Privitera to Audrey M. Richter; David A. Schulenberg, $260,000.

• 625 Starin, Carmen M. Davidson; Michael J. Davidson to Rachael Mark, $220,000.

• 417 West Delavan Ave., Richard Batdorf to Jacob A. Fraser, $213,500.

• 394 Ferry West, Dearot Associates to Buffalo Real Estate Investments, $180,000.

• 29-31 Baynes St., Walter T. Fuller Sr. to Rosemary Williams, $179,000.

• 348 Fourteenth, Management Beacon; Lkd Management dba to Natalie A. Bennett, $164,900.

• 89 Minnesota, Christopher Sansone; Robyn Sansone to Adam Kneis, $160,000.

• 91 Kimberly, Peter R. Scarcello to Charles P. Oconnor; Francine R. Oconnor, $150,000.

• 233 Fenton, Juri Bojcheniuk to Pricilla Lamberty, $146,000.

• 333 Potomac Ave., Md Ali to Christina Tretter, $143,000.

• 122 Tacoma, Bank of America NA Tr Suc; Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2006-He10 Tr; Lasalle Bank NA Tr Suc; US Bank NA Tr to Danesha Mclaughlin; James Mclaughlin, $140,000.

• 150 Roesch, Alissa M. Ganci to Shar Ku; Moo Ray, $137,500.

• 72 Virgil, Loretta Krzyzaniak to Anthony D. Liberatore; Anthony P. Liberatore; Nicholas M. Liberatore, $135,000.

• 39 Glendale, Henry Li to Z&j Properties, $128,500.

• 196 Lockwood Ave., Susan A. Grasso to Michael Henderson, $120,000.

• 210 Fenton St., Sophie Hajduk Living Trust 073091 Tr to Dolores L. Fontana; Richard A. Fontana, $119,900.

• 206 Rebecca Park, David J. Evans to Robert K. Spink, $117,900.

• 88 Cumberland Ave., Averl R. Harbin to Sharron T. Young, $115,000.

• 19 Linwood Terr, International Realty of WNY to Reilink, $112,500.

• 516 Abbott Road, 1624 William St. to Bocas Buffalo 516, $110,000.

• 147 Harriett, Greg L. Chambers to Mojammel Hossain, $110,000.

• 8 Parkview, Teresa M. Dyson; William W. Dyson to Ryan Miller, $107,000.

• 60 Hammerschmidt, Dona Dellaneve; Rocco Dellaneve to Todd J. Smith, $105,000.

• 39 Hayden, Jean M. Size; Jeannie M. Size to Grieser Properties, $101,500.

• 78 Beverly Road, Beulah M. Thomas to Anastasia Petrov, $101,000.

• 113 Virgil Ave., Jeremy W. Roy to Gabrielle A. Mann; Joseph Dominic Mann, $100,000.

• 509 Wyoming Ave., Booker T. Nailor Jr.; Booker T. Nailor Sr. to Humayun Kabir, $95,000.

• 699 Mckinley Parkway, Joel L. Daniels; Julieanne Mazurkiewicz to Michael H. Ork, $91,000.

• 32 Lovering, Nicholas Oliveri to Luxus Property Development, $91,000.

• 59 Highgate, Zambelli W. Vito; Jeanne A. Figurel to Christine E. Marino, $90,000.

• 114 Greeley St., Danpal Rambharose to Aye Aye Aung, $85,000.

• 933 Fillmore Ave., Lt Col Matt Urban Human Services Center of Western New York; Polish Community Center of Buffalo to Sarah Mast, $80,000.

• 26 Lyndhurst Ave., Lyndhurst Holdings to Donna M. Bennett, $80,000.

• 40 Montrose Ave., Leah Elaine Silverstein to Yl Empire One, $75,000.

• 966 Lovejoy, Saif Malik to Gregory T. White Jr.; Kina J. White, $75,000.

• 77 Bissell, Meagan A. Lumpkin to Nasrin Anwar, $72,000.

• 873 Northland, Mariam Tahmina Mawla to Mohammad Nurul Islam, $69,000.

• 218 Laurel, Bodrul M. Haider; Mohammed Haider to Ababil Property Management Corp, $68,000.

• 345 Baraga, Marco Santilli to Danielle Lamarre-Smith; Timothy Smith, $68,000.

• 91 Mendola, Excellent Homes to Farid Ahammed; Moshammat Arufa Akter, $60,000.

• 15 St Mary St., Ann C. Peck to Sahina Begom, $58,000.

• 565 Humboldt Parkway, Charlie Adamson to Abdul M. Bhuiyan, $55,000.

• 27 Rhode Island St., Jonathan D. Rivera; Stephanie H. Rivera to Breanna Rivera; Joshua Rivera, $55,000.

• 112 Cloverdale, Kc Erie Niagara Properties to Malteek, $50,500.

• 860 William St., Anand Kattu to Manjur Alam, $50,000.

• 49 Potomac, Mi Yon Koo to George Tan, $50,000.

• 119 Argus, Mi Yon Koo to George Tan, $50,000.

• 619 La Salle Ave., Xenia A. Chu to Md Omar Faruque, $47,500.

• 339 Shirley Ave., Xenia A. Chu to Goodyear Realty USA, $46,600.

• 841 Walden, Peter P. Felder to Joel Edwards, $45,000.

• 11 Longnecker, Leigh C. Balcom; Margery M. Balcom to Igor Holdings, $45,000.

• 127 Grace St., Hector Seda to Buffalo Cozy Housing, $42,000.

• 35 Hillside, Karen L. Allein; Richard Allein to Grieser Properties, $40,000.

• 113 Bloomfield, Joan Sullivan to David Picone, $40,000.

• 650 La Salle, Syed Rizvi to Mosammat Aktarunnesa, $40,000.

• 977 Northland, Sterling Jones to Williamson&battlebridge, $35,000.

• 20 Brinkman, Mary J. Kennedy to Tofa Business Group, $32,000.

• 316 Sobieski, Nazma Khanam to Mossammat R. Begum; Mohammed Abu Kauser, $30,000.

• 1144 Delavan East, Mohammed Parveje to Kaniz Fatema, $30,000.

• 314 Davey, Ut Ton to Kassiem Hussein, $30,000.

• 105 Sussex, Muhammad Lutful Kafi to Jayed Ahmed; Fahima B. Hussain, $30,000.

• 397 Goethe, David J. Wolkiewicz to Sapient Property Group, $27,500.

• 470 East Ferry St., Sayed Hussain to Musa Rina Akther; Abdul Jabbar, $21,500.

• 118 Smith St., Anthony Nieves to Michael Moran, $19,232.

• 99 Roebling, Claudine Jones to Farhad Raiszadeh; Shohre Zahedi, $18,000.

• 565 Busti, David Falletta to Eric Pietron, $15,300.

• 356 La Salle, Versatile Enterprises to Ferdous Begum, $15,000.

• 17 Inter Park, Willie Lee Hicks to 716 Estates, $12,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 7 Countryside Lane, Terry D. Baker; Zennette Sherry to Amy B. White; Stephen M. White, $329,907.

• 146 Strasmer Road, Barbara A. Kurtz to Julie M. Velho; Micheal R. Velho, $215,000.

• 181 Seine Drive, Susan Joyce Spencer to Frances M. Anthony, $176,000.

• 4776 Broadway St., Devin Development I to Trider, $169,000.

• 31 Vanderbilt, Eric D. Anderson to Timothy J. Swiderski, $164,000.

• 129 Joseph St., Angeline T. Karpinski; Donald F. Karpinski to Devon Rokitka, $153,000.

• 72 Freda Ave., Lindsay L. Callahan to Stephen Crane; Dale Diakun, $151,000.

• 48 Awood Place, Hitchens Dorothy V Dec; Ralph M. Mohr; Vanderbush Arthur P Hr; Vanderbush Arthur P Jr Hr; Vanderbush Diane E Hr to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $147,767.

• 77 Fairoaks Lane, Richard G. Joyner; Deborah Scinta to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $145,000.

• 23 Lucerne Court, Alexandria Colin to Kimberly M. Winkler, $145,000.

• 7 Bink St., Dianne R. Gaczewski; Robert M. Gaczewski to Michael P. Paolini, $143,500.

• 91 Irving Terrace, Eric A. Mucha to Spencer Taberski; Brent Wilkey, $142,500.

• 33 Maria Lane, Joan C. Coventry; Joan Carol Coventry to Ann M. Ziemba, $140,000.

• 32 Federal Ave., John Rubino; Joseph Rubino to Thomas M. Tiedemann Jr., $138,500.

• 270 Raymond Ave., Douglas J. Rokitka Jr.; Devon A. Santarini to Andrea S. Myers; Jonathan J. Raseja, $138,000.

• 35 Foisset Ave., Paul Marino; Rachel Marino; Rachel Rygielski to Holly L. Welsh, $137,000.

• 150 Joseph St., Katherine R. Bala to Michael T. Nowak, $132,900.

• 221 Roycroft Boulevard, Darryl Beimler to Jennifer Renda, $132,000.

• 27 Liberty Terrace, Michael Lee to Asha Gurung; Dhan Rai, $127,000.

• 1015 Sherwood Court, Nicole A. Bifulco to David R. Federowicz; Shannon M. Siergiej, $125,000.

• 874 Beach Road, James C. Radomski; Jenine Radomski to Swtc Properties, $125,000.

• 275 Oehman Boulevard, Adam J. Baker; Brianna M. Johnson to Michael Vacanti, $125,000.

• 130 Century Road, Anne M. Davis; Benjamin C. Davis to Ghaddar M. Asbtani; Yahya M. Asbtani, $124,566.

• 251 Calumet St., Barthin Irene F Est; David W. Ignasiak; Joel Moore to Bank of America NA, $123,216.

• 136 Fairvale Drive, Jesse D. Burns; Katelyn E. Burns to Mark A. Desouza, $120,178.

• 37 Sandy Lane, Mtglq Investors to Ashleigh Collins; Stephen Gymrek, $120,100.

• 245 Shanley St., Irene A. Knaus to Kristin D. Vink, $115,000.

• 93 Wallace Ave., Brenda Lipinoga; Joseph Lipinoga to Joseph Zielinski, $110,000.

• 199 Kieffer Ave., David R. Brauen; Douglas Steven Coppola to Cit Bank NA, $106,774.

• 81 Fairhaven Drive, Richard Thauer; Richard W. Thauer; Richard William Thauer to David J. Fabian; Lorri L. Fabian, $105,000.

• 250 Halstead, 296 Stockbridge to Michelle Szatko, $102,500.

• 64 Edmund St., Florence G. Czaplicki to Nattha Kenyota, $100,000.

• 98 David Ave., Kenneth B. Duclos; Maria Christina Duclos; Michelle Lynn Duclos to Shai Arnold, $100,000.

• 237 Michael Ave., Dolores W. Porter; Johnathon Porter; Paul E. Porter; Noell Porter-Goettel to Nicholas S. Marx, $95,000.

• 116 Eggert Road, Phillipa C. Johnson to Malika K. Riley, $95,000.

• 15 Winkler Road, Beverly A. Tamminga to Aaron N. Eady, $90,552.

• 90 Morris Circle, Thomas L. Kam to Christopher Francis, $90,000.

• 14 Blick St., John Fronczak to Maryann Makuszewski, $77,000.

• 138 Toelsin Road, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Rjm Homes, $63,500.

• 1139 Walden Ave., Broom Properties to Arcane Properties, $57,750.

• 10 Brookhaven Drive, Kyle Ramback to Jan Songsangworn, $47,000.

CLARENCE

• 8965 Sheridan Drive, Timothy J. Graber; Castilone Group to Zb NA dba; Zions First National Bank, $686,000.

• 9021 Wicklow Mnr, Robert A. Neubert to Jillian K. Boggs; Ryan M. Boggs, $630,000.

• 8820 Cambridge Court, Charles W. Kohout; Mary S. Kohout to Aric Fecher; Laura Fecher, $547,000.

• 5145 Lexor Lane, Patrick J Murray Living Trust Tr to Peter Gerace, $535,000.

• 8177 Oak Leaf Lane, Craig M. Rung; Nanette J. Rung to Patricia A. Bonvissuto; Paul J. Bonvissuto, $534,750.

• 8281 Walnut Creek Lane, Kevin D. Sibley; Wendy R. Sibley to Farhana A. Boby, $437,000.

• 5101 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development to Karen L. Dolce; Monte W. Dolce, $389,900.

• 4598 Gentwood Drive, Gentwood Development to Dora E. Funk; Raymond A. Funk, $389,000.

• 4715 Margaret Drive, Daniel William Grant; Lynn Marie Grant to Amy M. Fetterly; Christopher D. Fetterly, $385,000.

• 8195 Roll Road, Catherine Glover to Cristen L. Kessler, $379,000.

• 8780 County Road, Betsy M. Cahill; James J. Cahill to Sarah Dipofi; Marc Gerevics, $341,250.

• 4471 Patricia Drive, Deborah A. Schmigiel; James J. Schmigiel to Adam J. Hoestermann; Carrie C. Hoestermann, $300,000.

• 9515 Boxwood Drive, Beverly H. Merlihan; Clayton C. Merlihan to Stephen L. Merlihan, $290,000.

• 8959 Candlewood Lane, David A. Corsaro Jr.; Isabella A. Corsaro to Heather Stutzman; Kyle Stutzman, $290,000.

• 4802 Glenwood Drive, Kelly A. Grant to Anthony M. Hammond; Emily M. Hammond, $235,000.

• 5350 Vista Ave., Wilbur G. Raps to Allison M. Hawrysiak; Kevin J. Hawrysiak, $220,535.

• 10622 Main St., Douglas P. Ames; Tina Tompkins Ames to Derose Properties, $220,000.

• 4330 Connection Drive, Alex M. Kotas to Robin L. Santarini; Jamie Soto, $189,900.

• 8300 Vernon Circle, Aysheh Y. Rahahleh to Kimberly Marie Patterson; Michael R. Patterson, $180,000.

• 5820 Thompson Road, Jacqueline M. Drennan to 5820 Thompson Road, $167,500.

• 5340 Glenview Drive, Spaulding Green to Forbes Homes, $120,000.

COLLINS

• 2731 Brown St., Sherwood M. Goodemote to Stephen Mandiak, $175,000.

• 3055 Brown St., Lisa B. Johnson; Ricky G. Johnson Jr. to Timothy L. Youngman Jr., $134,900.

CONCORD

• 9595 Foote Road, Frances Senko; John E. Senko to Corinna T. Fletcher; Fletcher Robert Baxter III, $420,000.

• Vacant land Zoar Valley Road, James J. Gokey to Mark Gokey; Peter Gokey, $10,000.

EDEN

• 3058 Hillbrook Drive, Anne M. Benedict; William J. Benedict to Caitlin M. Ruszczyk; Ryan A. Ruszczyk, $307,000.

• 8887 Jennings, Theresa Mancini to Herman G. Achtziger; Melinda J. Achtziger, $70,500.

ELMA

• 5760 Clinton St., Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Erica L. Case; Jason T. Case, $409,460.

• 321 Rolling Green, Jay W. Ricketts; Katherine S. Ricketts to Adam M. Beyer; Jenny L. Beyer, $350,000.

• 701 Girdle Road, Jaclyn C. Mozg; Thomas W. Mozg to Hauwaert Matthew Van, $291,500.

• 1730 Billington Road, Hauwaert Matthew Van to Annette Sack; Christopher A. Sack, $215,500.

EVANS

• 183 Kennedy Ave., Feinen Christopher C to 188 Kennedy Ave. , $200,000.

• 703 Monroe Ave., Geber Mary Ann M; Ronald C. Straub to Nikki M. Vacanti, $163,925.

• 551 Madison Ave., John P. Geary; Molly L. Geary to Courtney J. Jasinski, $140,000.

• 6504 Hamilton Drive, Joann M. Seemueller to Thomas J. Barrett III, $140,000.

• 476 Dawn Ave., Philip D. Carpentieri to John Lollier; Michael Lollier, $85,000.

• 1436 Independence Drive, Anna C. Wittenbrink to Lori L. Garbacz, $85,000.

• 211 Kennedy Ave., Shawn Martin Coady to Kimberly J. Barnard, $76,000.

• 493 Peters Road, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Karen Biel Costantino, $39,902.

• 9490 Erie Road, Robert L. Acker III; Melissa Tocha to Rose Acceptance, $34,717.

• Vacant land Beechwood Road, Annand Amy Elizabeth Ward; Ceasar Jessica Evelyn Ward; Amy Ward; Jennifer Ward; Jennifer Ethel Ward; Jessica Ward; Robert Ward; Robert Cornelius Ward to Edward R. Baumler; Jane M. Baumler, $15,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 1285 Majestic Woods Drive, Kimberly A. Verost; Todd D. Verost to Benjamin R. Hoover; Jillian R. Hoover, $382,000.

• 175 White Tail Run, Mmj 18 to Marisa Valentine; Samuel R. Valentine, $310,000.

• 560 Pin Oak Circle, Helen J. Koehane to Heath H. Frisch; Susan K. Frisch, $265,000.

• 2786 Baseline Road, Christopher T. Moore to Deanna M. Wehrmeyer; James R. Wehrmeyer, $225,000.

• 200 Fareway Lane, Barbara A. Davis; Barbara Ann Davis; George E. Davis to Christopher D. Dewitt; Patricia J. Dewitt, $225,000.

• 211 South Lane, Scott Boyko to Anthony J. Scarafia, $220,000.

• 307 Tracey Lane, Christopher D. Dewitt to Cathleen M. Cvijetinovic; Nedeljko Cvijetinovic, $200,000.

• 568 Alt Boulevard, Prof-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust II Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Michael Farah, $193,000.

• 1162 Staley Road, Dorothy Danheiser to Locklear William H V, $175,000.

• 21 Beaver Lane, Gregory E. Duke to Paul S. Wild; Renee K. Wild, $163,000.

• 179 Cardinal Lane, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-Opts Asset-Backed Certificates&see to T Brothers, $147,000.

• 1702 Broadway, Christopher W. Bevacqua; Feren A. Bevacqua to Jaime Mae Flynn, $138,000.

• 3381 Wallace Drive, Nicholas Pilozzi to Kevin Marinaccio, $136,500.

• 1525 East Park Road, Donna L. Doknovitch; Gregory A. Stephan to Gregory A. Stephan, $50,500.

HAMBURG

• 3110 Cloverbank Road, Andrew P. Peters to Tracy Brown, $380,000.

• 4345 Nancy Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Anne Benedict; William Benedict, $354,261.

• 4593 Logans Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Justin Kelly; Michelle Kelly, $323,775.

• 6268 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jason Heidinger; Caitlin M. Meegan, $309,216.

• 5651 Green Meadow Court, David M. Preljeva; Mary Ann Preljeva to Charles J. Gow, $300,000.

• 4628 Logans Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Rachael Gunnersen; William Gunnersen, $299,760.

• 6241 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Wendy Lacki-Wohlabaugh; Michael Wohlabaugh, $298,654.

• 6260 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Michael A. Cross; Robyn D. Cross, $287,629.

• 1944 Hanley Drive, Ronald C. Kempton; Sharon A. Kempton to Robert P. Sullivan; Cheryl A. Vandenhandel, $285,000.

• 2384 Burbank Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Douglas H. Krieger; Kathy L. Krieger, $261,008.

• 4271 South Park Ave., Patricia J. Schneider; Richard J. Schneider to 4271 South Park Ave, $240,000.

• 2159 Portside Drive, Carly Buchheit; Carly Calorico; Nicholas Calorico to Theresa M. Colosi, $240,000.

• 3583 Salisbury Ave., Cynthia Peglowski; Robert Peglowski to Andrew D. Musial; Lauren T. Musial, $205,000.

• 60 Forestal Drive, Leanne M. Witt; Christopher Wood to Michael Patrick Edwards; Jordyn Alyssa Govenettio, $195,000.

• 5997 North Drive, Gaye L. Mayer; Richard W. Mayer to Melanie Loncarevich, $180,000.

• 4970 Chapman Parkway, Nicholas E. Wendt to Nicole M. Butera, $175,000.

• 41 South Lake St., Fka Nash Properties to Kevin Reyes, $170,000.

• 90 Sunset Drive, Gail R. Hojsan; Mark D. Hojsan to James L. Getty; Judith L. Getty, $165,000.

• 3612 Heatherwood Drive, Fannie Mae to Denis G. Camp; Laura A. Camp, $165,000.

• 4298 Meadowbrook Parkway, Gary Vincent Heferle; Rudolph Heferle; Roxanne Pasquarella to Irene A. Knaus, $163,000.

• 3973 Staley Drive, Joshua Owen; Mary F. Rudnicki to Justin C. Gabel; Katelyn M. Gabel, $156,500.

• 1554 Sundance Trl, Jason Bainbridge; Rachelle Bainbridge; Catherine E. Marra; Rachelle Skobjac to Caliber Home Loans, $149,000.

• 2280 Penhurst Place, Carol A. Dixon; Carol A. Smith; Edward A. Smith; Edward Smith to Michele Nendza, $138,000.

• 5066 Stewart Parkway, Jordyn A. Govenettio to Thomas Govenettio, $124,000.

• 3735 Wabash Ave., John Apgar; WNY Real Property Holdings to Kenneth William Bishop, $65,000.

• 3235 South Lyth Road, Rosa Brandis to Matthew Gregoire; Nora Gregoire, $62,500.

• 5522 Camp Road, Marlene A. Rogers to Jas Property Holdings, $50,000.

• Vacant land Lakeview Terrace, Cherryl E. Furgala; Cherryl E. Hyland to Jordan E. Brand, $5,500.

HOLLAND

• Vacant land Whitney Road, Stephen J. Mandiak to Craig S. Dipaolo; Dipaolo Sarah A Thompson, $75,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 26 Knowlton Ave., Golden Armor Properties to Evelyn B. Clark; Thomas J. Clark; Tyler Clark, $145,000.

• 101-107 Fairdale Road, Dennis P. Miller to Traditional Real Estate, $135,000.

• 12 Clay St., Aletha Karalus to Traditional Real Estate, $79,000.

• 14 Cherry Ave., Mtglq Investors to Key Flooring, $62,000.

• 12 Krakow St., Amro Nasser Ahmed to Yassamein Assabahi, $27,000.

LANCASTER

• 3569 Walden Ave., Mahfouz Realty Co to Derapen, $400,000.

• 1 Partridge Walk, Arkadiusz Diakun; Malgorzata Diakun to Christopher P. Kociski, $201,500.

• 122 Harvey Drive, Kimberly Chrosniak; James Brian Ketteman to Kristen N. Misuraca; Margaret M. Misuraca, $189,900.

• 274 Lake Ave., Alyssa R. Karcher; Joshua M. Monaco to Brittany C. Thompson; Ryan S. Thompson, $170,000.

• 35 Wilma Drive, Robert W. Menclewicz to Vicki L. Faul, $155,000.

• 123 Aurora St., Ian M. Minard to Derek Blanchard, $148,000.

• 102 Olde Stone Lane, Dennis P. Nikiel; Kevin L. Nikiel; Mark A. Nikiel; Peter D. Nikiel to Henry A Brachmann Trust 102092 Tr, $140,500.

• 5623 Genesee St., Prof-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust II Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Sean P. Spearance; Maureen West, $118,500.

• 72 Sturm St., Viola E. Miller to Trevor Weaver; Katie Zielen-Ersing, $110,000.

• 25 Parkview Place, Mary M. Nowotniak; Steven F. Nowotniak to Christopher Debinski; Danielle Lazure, $107,000.

• 136 Aurora St., Charlene E. Gawron to Marissa Anne Kosak, $75,000.

• 70 Tranquility Trl, Vanderbilt Properties to Renee Budelewski, $72,000.

MARILLA

• 3335 Three Rod Road, Patricia L. Mccabe; Robert E. Mccabe to Deborah L. Kazmierczak; Richard J. Kazmierczak, $550,000.

• 3611 Woodbrook Court, Michael W. Ekstrum to Carolyn T. Marong, $251,000.

• 3475 East Blood Road, Nancy L. Walker to Harley Brandel; Marissa Zimmer, $152,000.

• Vacant land Four Rod Road, Elaine Matyjasik; Elaine M. Matyjasik; Elaine Marie Matyjasik; William R. Matyjasik; William Robert Matyjasik to Randy A. Klosko; Susan M. Klosko, $65,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 5566 Barnum Road, Cmk Builders of Alden to David A. Peck; Margaret A. Peck, $364,516.

• Vacant land Ayers Road, Betty A. Williams; Robert W. Williams to Cmk Builders of Alden, $70,000.

• 5577 Cummings Road, Anne Romanik to Kenneth A. Bencic, $50,000.

• 6173 Dye Road, Karen L. Molitor; Mark A. Molitor to Deborah A. Diggs; John R. Diggs, $35,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10452 Sisson Hwy, Jackson Donna M Smolinski; Beverly A. Smolinski; Richard J. Smolinski to Gail R. Hojsan; Mark D. Hojsan, $220,000.

• 4523 Belcher Road, Fannie Mae to Mark Berdych, $113,150.

• 10568 Sisson Hwy, Kia M. Fisher; Derek A. Koszuta to Tyler D. Burchfield, $110,000.

• Vacant land School St., Jackson Donna M Smolinski; Beverly A. Smolinski; Richard J. Smolinski to Gail R. Hojsan; Mark D. Hojsan, $30,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 7868 Ellicott Road, Carla Gudorf; Matthew Gudorf to Howard W. Zarcone; Kristen Maricle Zarcone, $540,000.

• 85 Arrowood Lane, Essex Homes of WNY to Brendan D. Dunford; Katelyn K. Dunford, $393,790.

• 28 Judith Drive, David J. Ciganko to Daniel Christopher; Mary K. Christopher, $375,000.

• 395 Independence Drive, David L. Laroche; Joyce Laroche; Joyce Anne Laroche to Kelly L. Myers; Patrick C. Myers, $370,000.

• 46 Hilltowne Drive, Patricia J. Henry; William R. Henry to National Transfer Services, $345,000.

• 46 Hilltowne Drive, National Transfer Services to Dana L. Pawlak; William M. Pawlak, $345,000.

• 20 West Royal Hill Drive, Judith E. Kozoduj; Thomas S. Kozoduj to Julie A. Cordier, $315,001.

• 6731 Webster, Kristen M. Maricle to Michele L. Gliss-Poitras; Marc Poitras, $255,500.

• 11 Hart Place, Julie A. Cordier to Alexa Fleming; Nicholas E. Wendt, $230,000.

• 3115 Angle Road, James A. Tileny Jr.; James A. Tilney Jr. to Alexandria Colin; Ronald Colin, $220,000.

• 43 Southwick Drive, Mary Patricia Schibler to Judith Michaels; Thomas Michaels, $201,000.

• 55-5 Carriage Drive, Cheryl L. Mustain to Kenneth P. Cochrane, $134,000.

• 102 Southwick Drive, Courtney J. Donahue; David C. Redlinski; Diane Redlinski to Western NY Federal Credit Union, $132,255.

• 24 Tranquility Lane, Pleasant Acres West to Forbes Homes, $120,000.

SARDINIA

• 0 East Schutt Road, Mark I to Ufp Real Estate, $44,870.

• 10639 Creek Road, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Aa Mortgage, $30,100.

SPRINGVILLE

• 163 West Main St., Amy King to Dawn M. Clabeaux, $342,400.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 252 Niagara Shore Drive, Annette M. Lyth; John A. Lyth to Joseph R. Lajudice, $350,000.

• 149 Brookside Terr W, Michael Reinhardt; Mary Frances Watters to Russell E. Welker, $169,900.

• 429 Fletcher St., Stephen A. Tybor to Melissa Holland, $158,620.

• 154 Highland Ave., Adam R. Kirisits; Kahley D. Kirisits; Kahley D. Stalteri to Ashley Bavisotto; Jeffrey N. Bavisotto, $153,500.

• 40 Walter Ave., Kelly J. Coughlin; Patrick J. Coughlin; Kathleen A. Ross to Kathryn L. Hazen, $144,500.

• 63 Frances St., Gail P. Nugent; Robert E. Nugent to David J. Smith, $139,900.

• 234 Wadsworth Ave., Deborah J. Chase to Loriann Becker, $139,050.

• 82 Frederick Road, Bernard G. Lourdel; Suzanne L. Lourdel to Michael A. Stelter, $138,000.

• 42 Delaware St., Buf-Ton Properties to Brittany Kate Simon; Salem Joseph Simon, $129,000.

• 94 Penarrow Drive, State of New York Mortgage Agency to Georgina Sinnett, $76,000.

• 41 Fillmore Ave., Ethan W. Collins; Catherine L. Young to Option One Woodbridge Loan Trust 2004-1&see; Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr, $56,545.

• 390 Fletcher St., Anthony J. Lana; Salczynski Eve H Est to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $37,100.

TONAWANDA

• 55 Alder Place, James R. Ryan; Karen E. Ryan to August J. Privitera; Kiera A. Privitera, $260,000.

• 366 Wardman Road, Kristin L. Jurek to Bethanne V. Bowers; Michael Bowers, $215,000.

• 195 Calvert Boulevard, Safehome Property Services to Brittney C. Knaszak; Kari L. Lawler, $212,500.

• 322 Everett Place, Adam Hoestermann; Carrie Hoestermann to Christopher R. Lafever; Sarah M. Lafever, $212,000.

• 20 Chalmers Ave., Earl L. Law to Dominick J. Frustaci, $190,000.

• 2830 Delaware Ave., Buffalo Optical Company to Uniserve WNY, $185,000.

• 47 Argonne Drive, Paul S. Wild to Laura R. Coolidge, $185,000.

• 469 Cornwall Ave., Frances M. Carroll to Ryan P. Teator, $183,900.

• 352 Stillwell Ave., Susan M. Dicenso to Sean T. Ryan; Thomas P. Ryan, $170,500.

• 311 Brighton Road, Helen M. Marcheson; Joseph J. Pagano Sr. to Stephanie N. Nilsson, $170,000.

• 669 Ellicott Cr Road, Jennifer Carr; Nathan C. Carr to Thomas A. Larussa, $168,000.

• 97 Charleston Ave., Michael P. Johnson; Teresa Wiech to Kyle H. Monin, $166,500.

• 169 Fairlane Ave., Robert J. Ruhland to David B. Boal, $160,500.

• 434 Victoria Boulevard, Deborah Lee Sosnowski to Etienne Bulle, $160,000.

• 339 Zimmerman Boulevard, Althea L. Foster to Jessica Nicole Simone, $159,500.

• 271 Mcconkey Drive, Maria C. Lemme; Pasquale J. Lemme to Homeaway Estates, $159,000.

• 440 Woodstock Ave., Ellen Stout; Ellen L. Stout; John H. Stout to Barbara Pritchard; Charles Pritchard, $152,000.

• 1146 Woodstock Ave., Michele Boyle to Benjamin J. Dolpp, $150,000.

• 24 Melody Lane, Lisa M. Waite; Shawn R. Waite to Ryen Battista, $150,000.

• 88 Ames, All Pro Property Services to Eric B. Petrie, $149,597.

• 342 Parkwood Ave., Joan A. Macvittie; Mark L. Macvittie to Breana N. Gerace; Gerace Nicole C Kondziela, $149,000.

• 51 Somerville Ave., Brian Jenkins; Alicia Rappold to Dharma Rai; Purna L. Rai, $149,000.

• 62 Dale Drive, Thomas A. Larussa to John A. Elmore, $145,000.

• 228 Woodland Drive, William J. Mccarthy to Ryan Buelens, $145,000.

• 5 Grimsby Road, John R. Nuchereno; John Richard Nuchereno; Robert D. Nuchereno; Raymond R Nuchereno Revocable Living Trust 012417 Tr to Robert D. Nuchereno, $142,500.

• 240 Parkedge Ave., Wne Property Acquisition to Najam S. Satti, $135,100.

• 136 Bannard Ave., James A. Corigliano to Frank Auyang; Mary L. Auyang, $135,000.

• 695 Harrison Ave., Adam R. Macha to Michelle Lee May; Michael David Nowicki, $132,000.

• 1155 Brighton Road, Corrine Drmota; Eric M. Drmota to Christopher M. Miller; Raymond G. Miller, $127,000.

• 289 Abbington Ave., Deborah Gallo; Hope Gottlieb; Hope I. Gottlieb; Hope Ilona Gottlieb to Katherine A. Schreckenberger; David A. Smith, $124,000.

• 136 Dolphann Drive, Joseph Sherboneau Jr. to Katherine A. Fahs, $123,500.

• 20 Paige Ave., Zachary Paris to Peggy Bakula, $122,500.

• 253 Wilmington Ave., Roxanne J. Armbruster; Melissa A. Cavagnaro; Roxanne J. White to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $121,010.

• 62 Parkwood, Gerald Francis Christensen to Paul J. Brennan, $115,000.

• 34 Coventry Road, Robert Frederick Sutton to Susan S. Grifasi; Frederick K. Sutton; Joseph C. Sutton Jr., $105,000.

• 1353 Parker Boulevard, Floyd E. Bimber III; Floyd Bimber III; Robert E. Knoer to Kc Buffalo Enterprises, $95,251.

• 245 Keller Ave., Mark E. Kindron; Mark F. Kindron; Richard W. Kindron Sr. to Kayla M. Cairnduff, $90,000.

• 23 Treadwell Road, Thomas A. Migliazzo Jr. to Barbara A. Ratajczak, $82,000.

• 114 Huetter Ave., Broom Properties to Arcane Properties, $63,000.

• 41 Sunnydale Drive, Jeanne K. Bates to John D. Kelso, $60,000.

WALES

• 6400 Hunters Crk Road, Russell D. Schmidt; Theresa M. Schmidt to David J. Conwell; Dawn P. Conwell, $480,000.

• 13402 Wales Creek Road, Betsy Bonawitz; Michael Bonawitz; Robert E. Knoer to Jennifer Calkins, $54,401.

WEST SENECA

• 60 Lillis Lane, Joseph J. Beres; Nancy J. Beres to Kathleen L. Agers, $397,000.

• 43 Caldwell Drive, Molly R. Babcock; Gregg W. Rosowski to Emilie L. Duck; Michael G. Findlay, $290,000.

• 75 Sherwood Ln3150, Randy W. Beenau; Julia M. Bennau to Jeffrey K. Radt; Lindsay D. Radt, $267,000.

• 5 Louise Drive, Joshua J. Raimonde; Katherine A. Raimonde to Kelli J. Nicholson; Ryan M. Nicholson, $266,200.

• 79 Southridge Dr4442, Joseph B. Hawryluk; Judith A. Hawryluk to Michele M. Boyle; Glenn W. Nenoff, $253,000.

• 353 Woodward Drive, Daniel Baranowski to James Brewer; Amy Taylor, $210,000.

• 54 Norwood Dr3035, June Marie Russo to Rikki Gozdziak, $185,100.

• 16 Crofton Court, Dorothy A. Plemens to Erin L. Williams, $185,000.

• 121 Nancycrest Lane, Kaitlin H. Gartler; Matthew S. Gartler to Daniel P. Ozimek; Rachael L. Sandor, $177,000.

• =\, Carole J. Lonergan to Judith E. Kozoduj, $175,000.

• 27 Greenhill Terrace, Kyle R. Golombek; Samantha L. Golombek to Ellen M. Spilsbury, $170,000.

• 66 Shawnee Place, Ann M. Ziemba to Geary David Anthony Sr; Nancy Ellen Geary, $163,300.

• 170 Westcliff Drive, Kelly L. Myers; Patrick C. Myers; Kelly L. Pries to Marina Heppner, $149,900.

• 11 Evelyn Ave2713, Andrea L. Larson to Corren M. Short, $137,000.

• 585 Union Road, Phyllis Kalwicki; Robert T. Pruski to Timothy M. Clark, $135,000.

• 50 Rose Ave2834, Laurie A. Smith; Ronald E. Smith to Christine A. Koelemeyer, $115,667.

• 221 Fawn Trl4536, Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust&see; US Bank NA Tr to 4267 Camp Road, $104,013.

• 638 Indian Church Rd1202, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Georgina Sinnett, $77,500.

• 50 Rose Ave2834, Richard D. Smith to Christine A. Koelemeyer, $57,833.