Editorial: On Labor Day, workers get mixed messages

Today is Labor Day. It marks the unofficial end of summer and the beginning of school. Some in Western New York will march in parades and others will stand on the sidelines, showing their support. Many will fire up the barbecue grills and count the hot dogs and hamburgers.

But this day should signal something more to all working men and women about hard-won rights that form the foundation of the day we celebrate. While there is much to celebrate, there are also clear warning signals in sectors of the economy in which workers appear to be sliding backward in terms of buying power and of low-wage workers who, despite improvement, are still forced to work two and three jobs.

Unemployment is at at an historic low, following the grim years of the Great Recession. That's good news. But a confluence of events — automation, streamlining, outsourcing and other efficiencies — have put the squeeze on many workers.

President Trump and his administration have either been a driving force for change in negotiating new trade agreements or a driving force for destruction. Either way — and for better or worse — the strategy is causing tension in industries whose workers may pay a price for the upheaval. Among them is the automobile industry, a mainstay of the Buffalo economy. Its sales may be undermined by tariffs the president is said to be considering.

Despite the low unemployment and an economy that is roaring, wages are rising slowly and even those increases are being undermined as inflation creeps up. Meanwhile the Urban Institute, a left-leaning organization, reported last week that nearly half of Americans have difficulty paying for food, housing and other basics.

More optimistically, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 4.9 percent of workers hold more than one job — some think the actual figure may be higher — the number is down from the heights of the Great Recession.

All in all, the reports make for a confused Labor Day, but one that remains well worth observing.

The first such celebration occurred in 1882 in New York City under of the direction city’s Central Labor Union. Labor Day was signed into law as a holiday on June 28, 1894.

Unions covered few workers back then and, according to an article in Smithsonian.com, organizers wanted to create an event bringing together various workers. But they had to overcome huge challenges. None was bigger than the fact no government or company recognized the first Monday in September as a day off work. So, workers held a one-day strike, planning instead to march in a parade and then attend a picnic.

Whether the picnic was a blast or bust, the overarching point was made: Workers felt they were spending too many hours and days on the job. Back in the 1830s, manufacturing workers were putting in 70-hour weeks on average, according to Smithsonian.com. Then in 1890, work hours dropped and the average manufacturing worker put in 60 hours a week.

Union organizers focused on the shorter eight-hour work day and days off, such as the one we celebrate today. Over the years, many Americans us have come to see such schedules as standard, though some workers — either for economic reasons or the nature of their work — will be on the job today. Hospital workers, police officers, firefighters, ambulance drivers and others merit a special tip of the hat today.

The hotdogs and hamburgers can wait a bit. Before lighting the charcoal today, it’s worth taking a few minutes to reflect on what it means to be able to work — and to have a day off to celebrate it.