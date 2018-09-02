Deaths Death Notices
DERRY, Bruce Francis
DERRY - Bruce Francis August 30, 2018, age 60, beloved husband and best friend of Nanette M. (nee Pepperday); devoted father and stepfather to Brice (fiance; Roni Birdsall) Derry, Karl Derry and Nicholas Hoffman; loving and proud grandpa of Cora Derry; beloved son of the late Frank and Agnes (nee Grys) Derry; dear brother of Suzanne (Bernard) Lewandowski and the late Paul (Karen) Derry; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, September 8, 2018, from 2- 5 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where Funeral Services will follow at 5 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bruce's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY, 14227. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
