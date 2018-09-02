DAVIS, Suzanne K. (Zielinski)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, August 28, 2018. Dearest mother of Bryan G. (Suzanne) Davis; grandmother of Zack and Mitch Davis, Brett and Hunter Owens; daughter of the late Edmund and Clara D. (Siemiektowski) Zielinski; sister of Pauline M. Zielinski. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, NY, Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com