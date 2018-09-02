DAVIS, Pearlean

DAVIS - Pearlean Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 30, 2018. Devoted mother of Darnell Davis. Relatives and friends may visit The Gethsemane Full Gospel Church 1050 Walden Ave., Buffalo, on Wednesday morning from 10-11 o'clock. Service will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com