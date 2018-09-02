DAVIS, James P., Esq.

DAVIS DAVIS - James P., Esq. Entered into rest August 27, 2018. Husband of Martha A. (nee Draffin); father of Andrea, Joseph, Rebekah, Enoch, Lafranee, and Alexander; the brother of Emily Rivers, Samuel (Andrena), Elvira McPherson-Glover, and David (Sharon) Thompson; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive from Friday, September 7, 2018 at 1pm at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church 314 E. Ferry St, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 2pm. Rev. Arthur L. Holloway II officiating. At the request of the family there will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com