DANTONIO, Anthony A.

DANTONIO - Anthony A. Of Buffalo. Entered into rest August 31, 2018.Beloved husband of 30 years to Rosanne (nee Palestine) Dantonio; devoted father of Anthony J. (David); loving son of Betty McCullough and Clarence Dantonio; dear brother of the late Joe, Kathy, and Linda; loving son-in-law of Basil and Mary Grace Palestine; loving uncle of: Nicole, Sam, Sam Jr., Sabrina, Sophia, Krista, Rich, Alissa, Dylan, Charlie, Stephanie, Joey, Farrah, BJ, Gianna, and Brianna; dear brother-in-law of Linda, Dave, Jennifer, Maryo and Donny; also survived by his cherished extended family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan on Tuesday from 3-7PM, where the funeral service will immediately follow. Share your condolences online with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. MAMBO ITALIANO