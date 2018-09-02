Daniels, Doreen K. (Patrowski)

Of Cowlesville, NY, August 30 2018. Beloved wife of Frederick P. Daniels; loving mother of Sabrina M. Daniels; sister of Janiece, Dee (Harry) Haffa, and Carolann (George). Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 pm and Wednesday 4-7 pm with a service to follow at 7 o'clock from the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666.