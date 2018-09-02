COWEN, Lawrence

COWEN - Lawrence Of Atlanta, GA on August 29, 2018 at age 68. Beloved son, brother, uncle, and good friend to many. Larry was friendly and outgoing, nurturing friendships from high school and college, and making new friends all the time. He was preceded in death by his parents Bette and David Cowen; survived by his siblings Michael (Naomi), Stephen (Julie), Alan (Lynda), and Debra (Beth); nieces Dena Morton, Aviva Cowen, Ilana Cowen, Susie Cowen (Ross), and Kelly McCaig (Jon); nephews Jason Cowen (Rachel) and Jeff Campanella (Emily); also survived by grand-nieces Rebecca, Elisheva, Leah, Orla and Madeline; grand-nephew Felix. Funeral services will be held in Atlanta on Sunday, September 2, 2018. Shiva at the home of the Cowens in Amherst will observed from Tuesday to Friday: 9AM-12PM, 2PM-5PM, and (except for Friday) 6:30PM-9PM. Those who wish may donate to Kadimah Academy or the American Parkinson's Association.