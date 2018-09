COSTLEY, Mark Alan, Sr.

COSTLEY - Mark Alan, Sr. Born February 29, 1960, in Buffalo, NY, passed away August 26, 2018, at his home of 30 years, in Jacksonville, FL. Mark was a student of the old Campus School at Buffalo State College Campus, a graduate of Baker Victory High School and attended Medaille College. Funeral arrangements will be made by his family in Jacksonville, FL.