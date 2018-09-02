COLE, Daniel "Dutch"

August 30, 2018 at age 93. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Knight) Cole and the late Jane (nee Reed) Cole; devoted father of Cynthia B. (Isaac Rosen) Cole and John D. (Hilary) Cole; stepfather of Barbara (Gale) Evans, Barton (Elizabeth) Schneider and Susan Blair; grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother of Marion "Polly" Clancey. Services are private. If desired, memorials may be made in Dutch's name to the Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, 1610 Welch Road, N. Java, NY 14113 or the The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com