Deaths Death Notices
CERRONI, Sally A. (Schmidt)
CERRONI - Sally A. (nee Schmidt)
August 31, 2018. Beloved wife of Jim Cerroni; dear mother of Dave (Jennifer), Joe (Becky), Mike, Jimmy (Angela) and Lizz Cerroni; loving grandmother of Bridget, Anna, Barrett, Sophia, Charlotte, Liam, Landen, Grant and Emmi; daughter of the late Paul and Maryellen (Rechin) Schmidt; step-daughter of Bessie Schmidt; sister of Donald (Rose) Schmidt and David (Cathy) Schmidt. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road Wednesday at 8:45AM and from Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site) at 9:30AM. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Sally worked for West Seneca Central Schools and at Bishop Timon High School. She was very active with the Cazenovia Hockey Association and Dance Spectrum. Online condolenecs at www.CANNANFH.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook