CERRONI, Sally A. (Schmidt)

August 31, 2018. Beloved wife of Jim Cerroni; dear mother of Dave (Jennifer), Joe (Becky), Mike, Jimmy (Angela) and Lizz Cerroni; loving grandmother of Bridget, Anna, Barrett, Sophia, Charlotte, Liam, Landen, Grant and Emmi; daughter of the late Paul and Maryellen (Rechin) Schmidt; step-daughter of Bessie Schmidt; sister of Donald (Rose) Schmidt and David (Cathy) Schmidt. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road Wednesday at 8:45AM and from Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site) at 9:30AM. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Sally worked for West Seneca Central Schools and at Bishop Timon High School. She was very active with the Cazenovia Hockey Association and Dance Spectrum. Online condolenecs at www.CANNANFH.com