CASCIO, Catherine G. (Fontana)

CASCIO - Catherine G. (nee Fontana)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, August 31, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Myron C. Cascio; dearest mother of Carolyn (Robert) Leach, Kimberley (Christopher) DuBois, Cheryl (John) Wild, Kenneth (Jillian) Cascio and Christine (Joseph) Targia; loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren; also survived by 2 sisters, 1 brother and nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 5-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday morning at 10. Friends invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com