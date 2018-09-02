Deaths Death Notices
CASCIO, Catherine G. (Fontana)
CASCIO - Catherine G. (nee Fontana)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, August 31, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Myron C. Cascio; dearest mother of Carolyn (Robert) Leach, Kimberley (Christopher) DuBois, Cheryl (John) Wild, Kenneth (Jillian) Cascio and Christine (Joseph) Targia; loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren; also survived by 2 sisters, 1 brother and nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 5-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday morning at 10. Friends invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home:
Hoy Funeral Home, Inc.
