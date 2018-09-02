Cardinal O'Hara boys basketball adds three, including honorable mention All-WNYer

Cardinal O’Hara boys basketball coach Tony Pulvirenti announced to media outlets Sunday morning that the Hawks have welcomed three transfers, including two from the now-closed Niagara Catholic.

They are Haakim Siner, a 6-foot-4 forward who will be a senior, 6-2 junior Avion Harris and 6-6 sophomore Ryan Kelly, formerly of St. Joe’s.

Siner earned honorable mention All-Western New York honors after helping Catholic win the Monsignor Martin’s Manhattan Cup Class B championship.