CANFIELD, Florence Louise (Spears)

CANFIELD - Florence Louise (nee Spears)

Of Tonawanda, passed away August 28th, 2018 at the age of 90. Formerly of Elma. Survived by children Linda Solly, Calvin, Wilda (Douglas) Lerczak, and Lytie Wilson who was her caregiver at the end of her life; predeceased by daughters Eva (late Joseph) Harsch and Lorelei Bowman; also survived by: grandchildren, great- grandchildren, siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Florence donated her remains to UB School of Medicine. At her request there will not be a funeral or memorial service.