CALORICO, Raffaele M. (Bovo)

CALORICO - Raffaele M. (nee Bovo)

August 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Guido R. Calorico. Dear mother of Michael (Barb) Calorico, Richard (Dawn, fiance;) Calorico and the late Roseann (Rick) Wright. Loving grandmother of Gina, Joseph (Michelle) and Nicholas (Carly) Calorico, Maria (Paul) Buchholz, Richard, Jr. and Amery (Chris, fiance) Calorico, Michael (Ashley) and Tyler Wright. Great-grandmother of Luke, Skylar, Victoria, Mason, Sammy and Carter. Predeceased by 1 brother and 3 sisters. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 6th at 6:00PM at the Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Pkwy., Blasdell, NY 14219. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Roswell Park. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.CANNANFH.com