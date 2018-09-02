Bob McCarthy: Trump, the name not on the ballot

Donald J. Trump — by now, you've heard of him.

In fact, you hear lots about the president this election year, even without his name on the ballot.

From Wednesday night's gubernatorial debate at Hofstra University, to the intense Democratic primary for attorney general, to the cloudy stalemate surrounding replacement of Republican Chris Collins on the 27th Congressional District ballot — Trump looms as the major issue.

Take the nasty debate on Wednesday between Andrew Cuomo and actress/activist Cynthia Nixon as they vie for the Democratic nomination for governor. Just as he has throughout his campaign for a third term, Cuomo took every opportunity to set Trump in his sights.

"Trump is the problem; we have to stand up to Trump," Cuomo told a statewide television audience during — of all things — a discussion on whether public employee unions should have the right to strike.

Early in Wednesday's testy exchange, Cuomo made it clear that taking on Trump stands at the forefront of his campaign. Just as he has in every campaign stop, every television ad, the governor makes Trump and his record as president "the issue."

"He has tried to change the rights and values of the people of New York," he said. "He has to be stopped. I'm going to fight with him."

Nixon doesn't think Cuomo has fought with him enough. She asked why he hasn't made driver's licenses for illegal immigrants a higher priority or why he didn't work harder for a Democratic majority in the State Senate to counteract Trump's Washington.

"You stood up to him about as well as he did to Putin," she countered.

The campaign for attorney general this year features a similar fixation on Trump. Though we have yet to hear from GOP candidate Keith Wofford, there is no doubt about the Democratic focus.

"I sued Donald Trump three days after he took office to force him to divest of his business interests," said Zephyr Teachout a few days ago in Buffalo.

The Fordham Law School professor and 2014 opponent to Cuomo in the Democratic gubernatorial primary is one of four candidates vying in the Sept. 13 intraparty contest. She says the states – and New York especially — are obliged to mount a vigorous legal defense against Trump efforts like loosening environmental regulations or separating children from families stopped at the Mexican border.

"I take the threat of Donald Trump quite seriously," she says.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of the Hudson Valley sounded a similar theme in Buffalo last week. He lists fighting Trump as one of his top priorities. He also calls separating illegal immigrant kids from their parents "a violation of the Constitution," along with the ban on Muslims entering the country and allowing 3D printing of guns without regulation.

"We're saying you have to involve the Congress of the United States and the rule of law and that you can't do it this way," he said.

The other candidates — New York City Public Advocate Tish James and Leecia Eve, former aide to Sens. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden as well as Cuomo — have sounded similar themes when they campaigned earlier in Buffalo.

But as a famous American once said: "All politics is local." And Republicans are taking Tip O'Neil's advice to heart in the search for a candidate to replace the indicted Collins. In New York's most Republican congressional district, you won't hear the Trump bashing of the statewide Democratic candidates. Campaigning across ultra-Democratic New York and in ultra-Republican NY27 represent very different animals.

"For us, it's still Trump, Trump, Trump," said Erie County Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy a few days ago. "We're focusing on electing a conservative, Republican member of Congress to help President Trump achieve his agenda."

It all boils down to the voters and what they think — as it should. But there is no question that ballots across the state this year might as well feature one name — Donald Trump.