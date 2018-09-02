Batavia man charged with DWI, speeding after refusing breath test

A 36-year-old Batavia man is facing numerous charges including driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop early Saturday in Pembroke, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Brent P. Persia was arrested following a traffic stop around 4:30 a.m. at 2081 Main Road in the town. In addition to DWI, Persia is charged with speeding, driving to the left of pavement markings and refusing to take a breath test.

He was arraigned in Pembroke Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He must return to court next month.