Deaths Death Notices
AHRENS, Audrey J. (Marcus)
AHRENS - Audrey J.
(nee Marcus)
August 28, 2018, age 91, beloved wife of the late John L. Ahrens, Jr.; dearest mother of Nancy L. (Skip) Fromm and Susan M. (David) Spindler; devoted grandmother of Melissa Fromm, Gregory Fromm, John (Sarah) Spindler, Monica (Charles) Guzzetta, and Pamela (Gregory) Sutton and 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Ronald Marcus. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
