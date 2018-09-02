AHRENS, Audrey J. (Marcus)

AHRENS - Audrey J.

(nee Marcus)

August 28, 2018, age 91, beloved wife of the late John L. Ahrens, Jr.; dearest mother of Nancy L. (Skip) Fromm and Susan M. (David) Spindler; devoted grandmother of Melissa Fromm, Gregory Fromm, John (Sarah) Spindler, Monica (Charles) Guzzetta, and Pamela (Gregory) Sutton and 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Ronald Marcus. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com