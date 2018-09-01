West Side restaurant Lait Cru Brasserie has closed

Known for its steak frites and popular brunch service, West Side restaurant Lait Cru Brasserie announced on Facebook that it has closed, with its final day of service Aug. 31. The French-inspired Buffalo eatery had been open in the Horsefeathers Building, at 346 Connecticut St., since 2016.

Here's the message posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Owner Jill Gedra opened the restaurant with head chef Will Petersen, earning sterling reviews from The News contributor Christa Glennie Seychew and, later, a rating of eight plates (out of 10) from News food editor Andrew Galarneau.

Lait Cru also handled the food at Lockhouse Distillery, at 41 Columbia St. in the Cobblestone District, beginning in September 2017. nLockhouse confirmed that their onsite Lait Cru kitchen will be closing as well.

Gedra has operated European cheese and specialty products shop Nickel City Cheese & Mercantile since 2011, beginning with a location at 423 Elmwood Ave., then expanding to 78 E. Spring St. in Williamsville in 2013 before consolidating the operation next to Lait Cru in the Horsefeathers Building in 2016.

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com