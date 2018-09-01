Updating Bills' 2019 draft picks after McCarron trade
The Buffalo Bills currently have 10 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft after acquiring a fifth-round pick from the Oakland Raiders in the AJ McCarron trade Saturday.
Here is the rundown:
First round: Own
Second round: Own
Third round: Own
Fourth round: Own and Chiefs from Reggie Ragland trade
Fifth round: Own and Raiders from AJ McCarron trade
Sixth round: Own
Seventh round: Own and Panthers from Kevon Seymour trade
