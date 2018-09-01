UB offense rolls in blowout victory against Delaware State

On paper, University at Buffalo football's 2018 offensive unit is one of the best the program has ever had.

Boasting arguably the best wideout in the country in Anthony Johnson, 6-foot-7 rocket-armed quarterback Tyree Jackson, a steady offensive line and a bevy of skilled running backs, coach Lance Leipold and his co-offensive coordinators have plenty of tools to work with.

On Saturday night, the group lived up to the hype. UB notched 354 yards in a dominant 48-10 season-opening victory against Delaware State at UB Stadium.

Jackson threw for six touchdowns, setting a personal best and a new UB Football Bowl Subdivision record for throwing scores in regulation despite being pulled after one drive in the second half. Wide receivers George Rushing, a transfer from Wisconsin, and K.J. Osborn each snagged two touchdowns, while Johnson, Charlie Jones and Jaret Patterson each found the end zone once in the rout.

"Our offensive line did a great job, first off," Jackson said. "And then our receiving core, those guys are real special. They ran great routes and got open. Trying to get them the ball, that was the easy part."

Of course, there would be serious reason to worry if the Bulls' offense didn't click considering the opponent. Delaware State is the only Football Championship Subdivision team on the UB schedule this season, and the Hornets aren't thought of well among their peers, either. They were picked to finish last in the MEAC in the conference's preseason poll and brought in a new coaching staff this offseason after winning only five games in the past four years.

Delaware State opponents averaged 38.2 points and 435.4 yards per game last season. But, as the Bulls learned two years ago with a season-opening 22-16 loss to Albany, you can't look past any team.

"We'll never get past that one. I understand that," Leipold said. "You have to be ready this weekend. People come in and play with great effort."

It took a drive for the Bulls to get into a rhythm, as the first ended in a three-and-out. Then the Bulls found their groove, scoring on seven of their next nine drives. Buffalo went up 27-0 before the Hornets finally got on the board with a field goal with 8:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Jackson's first touchdown of the game came at the 9:07 mark in the first, as he found Rushing in the back left corner for a 9-yard score.

"Last game I played in was the Cotton Bowl a year and a half ago," said Rushing, who sat out last season after a tendon tear in his ankle. "It was fun just getting out there and getting the jitters out."

Three and a half minutes later, the Jackson to Johnson connection hooked up for their first score of the year on a beautiful back-shoulder pass in the front right corner of the end zone.

Jackson found Osborn twice before the break – once for 32 yards on a 4th and seven attempt and the other on a screen pass that went 19 yards – and hit a wide-open Rushing for a 1-yard score to give UB a 34-3 lead at the half. He's the first Bulls quarterback to throw for five touchdowns in the first half in program history.

He earned the rest of the night off after opening the second half with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones. Kyle Vantrease and Dominic Johnson split the rest of the game in his stead.

"I thought his accuracy was good," Leipold said. "What I'm seeing is a guy that's in command. What I mean by that is we're putting more and more on his plate in his redshirt junior year. ... As we keep moving it's going to ramp up here a little bit."

Defensively, the Bulls forced four turnovers, including three that led to points. Cornerback Devon Russell snagged the first interception of his career in the first quarter after reading Hornets quarterback Keenan Black perfectly and positioning himself right in line with the pass.

UB alum Khalil Mack's trade to the Chicago Bears and the subsequent signing of his new contract wasn't the only highlight of the Mack family's Saturday. His younger brother, Ledarius, forced Black to fumble in the second, setting up Chuck Harris for a recovery. Kadofi Wright recovered a fumble late in the second and Jordan Collier in the third to round out the Bulls' takeaways.

"We've struggled creating turnovers," Leipold said. "We put a big emphasis from the spring on. That's one of those signs that we can trend in that direction and kind of get them in bunches."

Arguably the Bulls' biggest question mark heading into the season was how the team would use their running backs. Johnathan Hawkins started off last season as the starter but was knocked out for the season in UB's second game with a torn labrum. Emmanuel Reed took his place and shined, finishing with 840 yards and nine touchdowns.

Reed earned the start, rushing for 32 yards on eight carries. Surprisingly, redshirt freshman Kevin Marks was used before Hawkins, who didn't get a touch until midway through the second quarter. Leipold said postgame that it came down to what packages the team was running.

The Bulls first real test comes next week, when they travel to Philadelphia to face a Temple team that's sure to be motivated after its own run-in with an FCS opponent. The Owls were held to just 46 yards on the ground as they were upset by crosstown rival Villanova on Saturday afternoon.

"Temple's a great team and I know they're going to be hungry," Jackson said.