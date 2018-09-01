Share this article

AJ McCarron

Twitter reacts to Bills' trade of AJ McCarron

| Published | Updated

Here is a sampling of the initial Twitter reaction to the Bills' trade of AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders:

 

 

Bills trade quarterback AJ McCarron to Raiders

Round 1: Own selection

Round 2: Own selection

Round 3: Own selection

Round 4: Own selection and Chiefs' selection from Reggie Ragland trade (conditional pick from Aug. 28, 2017 deal)

Round 5: Own selection

Round 6: Own selection and Raiders' selection from AJ McCarron trade (Aug. 31, 2018)

Round 7: Own selection and Panthers' selection from Kevon Seymour trade (Sept. 2, 2017)

How McCarron trade impacts Bills salary cap

