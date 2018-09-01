Twitter reacts to Bills' trade of AJ McCarron
Here is a sampling of the initial Twitter reaction to the Bills' trade of AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders:
I’m not surprised because Josh Allen looked good this preseason and this coaching staff just LOVES Nate Peterman (maybe a little too much). Glad they got an asset for McCarron. Injury messed up his chance to win starting job
— Ralph S. Ventre (@NECralph) September 1, 2018
@hsimon62 McCarron went from getting traded last mid season for a 1st round top 5 pick (Browns forgot to fax in the paperwork), to getting beaten out by Allen and Peterman and traded for a 5th round pick.
— Tim McMullen (@tjmc27) September 1, 2018
This only reinforces that Peterman will be the starter Game 1 #BILLSMAFIA #calledit https://t.co/bmY7Kid5Xm
— Paul Hazard (@coachhaz) September 1, 2018
AJ McCarron was traded to the Raiders. The Bills will now probably start Nathan Peterman. He was awful last season. I don't see the Bills being very good this year. Also, Josh Allen is overrated and bombed against good teams in college.
— Bobby Roberts (@sweetbob) September 1, 2018
Gruden is dumb, but let's not put McCarron on blast for something he didn't really do.
— 𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 (@sharpndpensel) September 1, 2018
AJ McCarron gonna have the best I woulda stories ever. Bengals hid that man in the basement behind daulton and now he gettin bounced around.
— Timb Duncan (@BillyRandom) September 1, 2018
That's AJ McCarron, 2 Time National Champion QB, Breaker of hearts in Baton Rouge, The envy of Brent Musberger and the baddest man with wristbands on..... to you. #RollTide
— James in Sacramento (@TheRealLefthook) September 1, 2018
Okay what the hell are the #Raiders doing today? Trading away Mack and trading for AJ McCarron?!
— Dom (@JustDxm) September 1, 2018
Should’ve traded McCarron for Mack
— Wade Josiah (@WadeJosiah) September 1, 2018
Round 1: Own selection
Round 2: Own selection
Round 3: Own selection
Round 4: Own selection and Chiefs' selection from Reggie Ragland trade (conditional pick from Aug. 28, 2017 deal)
Round 5: Own selection
Round 6: Own selection and Raiders' selection from AJ McCarron trade (Aug. 31, 2018)
Round 7: Own selection and Panthers' selection from Kevon Seymour trade (Sept. 2, 2017)
