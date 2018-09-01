Take a measure of your eyesight this month

Judith Whitehead – Contributing Writer

September is Healthy Aging Month.

As we age, loss of vision becomes more prevalent, depending on family history, health and certain eye diseases. If conditions such as Macular Degeneration, diabetes and glaucoma run in your family, you need to make sure you have regular eye exams.

Eye diseases often have no early symptoms but can be detected during a dilated eye evaluation.

There are more than 40 million Americans over the age of 65 and this number is growing rapidly. By the 2050, there will be more than 88 million people in this age group.

As our life expectancy increases, so do our eye conditions. The number of people living with poor vision is projected to triple.

Fortunately in our country, conditions such as cataracts don’t have to cause blindness as they do in other countries. We are lucky enough to have accessible health care in most areas of America.

We need to make sure we take care of our aging population. Keep an eye on aging relatives and friends – loss of vision is gradual and easily goes undetected.

Early detection and treatment is always the key to saving your sight.

Judith Whitehead, of East Amherst, is a certified ophthalmic technician.

