Surf-and-turf bandit bagged for Wegmans larceny

The arrest of a Chauncey Street man was reported Friday after police said he made off with $267 in stolen meat and seafood from an Amherst Street supermarket.

Michael Riccione was chased on foot by store security through the parking lot of Wegmans, 601 Amherst, where he dropped the basket containing the food, police said. Riccione then ran east on Amherst and jumped into a grey four-door vehicle which sped away.

The merchandise was recovered by store security. The incident, which occurred earlier in the week, was captured on store video that was recovered by police. Additional details surrounding the arrest of the suspect were not immediately available.

Police charged Riccione with petit larceny.