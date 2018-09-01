Share this article

(Derek Gee/News file photo)

State audit finds Clarence must upgrade its school bus safety procedures

The Clarence Central School District was one of multiple school districts in New York State that did not meet all the state requirements of school bus safety, according to an audit released this week by the State Comptroller's Office.

The audit found that while the majority of Clarence school bus drivers completed required training and were subject to random drug testing, not all drivers participated. In addition, school officials did not properly sign for more than half the student safety drills that should have been conducted.

Clarence was one of six school districts that did not respond to the draft audit shared with the district leaders.

 

