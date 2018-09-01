Shaq Lawson will get 50 kids ready for the school year at Sonic

Shaq Lawson will give 50 inner-city kids a special send-off back to school at Sonic Drive-In Tuesday.

The Buffalo Bills defensive end will give each student a backpack filled with school supplies. Sonic will also treat the children to a complimentary lunch.

The children, ages 5 through 13, attended the YMCA Summer Camp and After School programs at the William-Emslie branch on William Street. They'll be bused to Sonic, 3601 Union Road, during their day program to attend the event and meet Lawson.