Running: The passion remains the same for local Hall of Fame runners

Their relationship to running has changed over the years. Injuries. Family. Life. Aging. Competition isn't a priority and personal bests aren't the goals any more, despite resumes peppered with impressive performances and race wins.

But for all three inductees into the Western New York Running Hall of Fame one thing has remained constant – their passion for the sport.

Judy Arlington, Bridget Niland, and Jeff John were inducted as the Class of 2018 before Tom Donnelly's Hall of Fame 5K Friday night on Bidwell Parkway.

John laced up his sneakers for the race, something he rarely does these days. A native of Southern California, he posted some impressive results in road races, including a 2 hour 40 minute marathon in Rochester in 1978 along with breaking the 15-minute mark in the 5K. Add to that running 50 marathons in 30 states and he's a seasoned veteran of distance running.

But what had endeared John to the local running community is his website, BuffaloRunners.com, which lists races throughout Western New York along with results and compilations of various statistics, including tracking the Buffalo News Runner of the Year standings. He also certifies race courses and works with timing companies at finish lines, making him one of the premier behind-the-scenes people in the Buffalo running community.

"Back in 1998, I wanted to get involved with a club and I went back to the Greater Buffalo Track Club and found everybody was complaining because the club wanted to manage a few road races, but the membership wanted to run," John said. "I showed up and helped at the races and found out it was hard and very stressful. It's so easy for things to go wrong and we wanted it to be perfect.

"Gradually, I found being behind the scenes as just as exciting as running the race. So much could wrong. There was pressure on us in spades. It was similar to preparing for a race. You would get nervous at the start. It was exciting. You knew if you were successful you were invisible. If you screwed up, everybody would see you and point a finger at how bad you were. So I kind of came to enjoy doing that. I always thought we should do a better job because we were runners."

Arlington wasn't a runner. Not to start with. She was a swimmer at Lockport High School and once ran the 10-mile Lockport-10 as a challenge, doing better than she thought.

It wasn't until she went to Cortland and met legendary coach Jack Daniels that she found her love for running. While there, she was part of national champion cross-country teams in 1988 and 1989 and earned All-America honors in 10 categories.

"When I got to college I was just not inspired to swim anymore but wanted to stay fit," Arlington said. "I approached the coach at the time, Jack Daniels, and asked to try out for the team. Under his leadership I truly discovered not only did I love it, but I had talent in it. He brought that out in me very quickly and I realized I enjoyed it."

She was the Buffalo News Runner of the Year in 2001 and has won several age-group awards, but the ups and downs of life have taken her away from running for a few years. Still, running is like an old friend, a relationship that's comfortable and one that she said brings her balance.

"I have found it is something that balances me," Arlington said. "I'm not as competitive, but I still love it. I'm still very much a part of the running community. I'm not very fast any more, but running will always be a part of my life."

Niland understands that changing relationship to running. She was a standout at the University at Buffalo, breaking five school records during her time with the Bulls. She won the Buffalo Marathon twice (1997 and 1998) while taking third in 1996. Oh, and she was named the Buffalo News Runner of the Year in 1999.

"Running is not a sport you grow old gracefully in," Niland said.

But running is a sport she still clings to.

Her career kept her in athletics, including working for the NCAA, serving as athletic director for Daemen College as it transitioned into a Division II program, and currently working as the director of youth sports initiatives with the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. Add her role of wife and mother to five children, and Niland doesn't have the time or inclination to run competitively anymore.

But she still runs. Every day.

"I think the biggest thing for me is like for many runners, it's very personal," Niland said. "Running has seen me through life’s challenges – through being an insecure teenager through being a mom, through losing my parents, through all of that. Running for me has always been more spiritual than competitive.

"I think that's why I enjoyed the racing so much. It was a shift from the sports I was playing where it was all about team and building that team. When you run, it’s really about you and the clock and I always loved that. It meant no matter what I had a competitor. After a lot of races I won, I came home madder than all get out and I won those races. But I didn't beat the clock therefore I wasn't happy.

"I think having knee surgeries and five children and all of that humbled me a lot. It required me to have a different relationship with running. It almost took me back to my roots. I started running as a scared, insecure teenage girl who could just check out of the world for an hour and be with my thoughts.

"I love running. I run every morning. In terms of putting myself against the clock, I struggle with it these days. I still want to beat my 25-year-old self, but I don’t train like my 25-year-old self and I don't sleep like my 25 year-old self did. I hope too, though, that some of my comments make people feel wonderful about their relationship with running. I’ve readjusted. It's about getting out there, feeling the good burn of run, getting some much needed solitude and not caring what's on the watch. It took me a number of years where I didn’t care about my watch. I went back to running for the same reason is started it. I didn’t worry how fast or slow I was. Just that I was running."

