Khalil Mack has been traded to the Chicago Bears. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)

Raiders shake up NFL world by trading Khalil Mack to Bears

Khalil Mack is on the move.

The former University at Buffalo star was traded Saturday morning by the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. The price tag, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, is two first-round draft picks, plus "more."

Mack skipped all of training camp and the preseason in Oakland as he attempted to land a contract extension. That will now come from the Bears, who made an aggressive move to land perhaps the NFL's best defensive player.

The Bills were prominently mentioned as a potential landing spot for Mack, although it's unclear if they ever made a formal offer. Mack and the Bears come to Buffalo in November.

