Prep Talk: Niagara Wheatfield has plenty of motivation to succeed this football season

Emotion is a powerful motivator in football. Especially when a team is determined to honor a loved one.

That’s Niagara Wheatfield’s goal this season, to pay tribute to Mike Ziegler by playing for him and winning for him.

Ziegler, a three-sport athlete at the school, passed away last winter. He had just turned 18.

He’s a lad who had been part of a group hoping to lead the team back to the better days it once enjoyed when the Falcons were perennial Section VI championship contenders under Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame coach Armand Cacciatore.

Ziegler led NW in tackles the past two seasons at middle linebacker, and big things were to be expected from him as a senior.

While Ziegler may not be here physically, his presence still looms.

Ziegler played a big role in the Falcons’ most convincing season-opening victory in years as they trounced visiting North Tonawanda, 48-0.

From the team’s pre-game prayer to the post-game one and huddle around Ziegler’s No. 42, which is painted on the field near the Falcons’ sideline, there’s no denying he provided an inspirational nudge on a hot, sticky day at Terry Harvey Field.

“That’s been our focus, carrying on who he was,” NW coach Russ Nixon said. “He was a fun-loving kid. He made us all laugh. … We want to carry the memory of who Mike is.”

The best way for the Falcons to do that is to play the game the way Ziegler did. He wasn’t the fastest or strongest player on the field but he was a good football player. If he lost a play, he was bound and determined to win the next one, regardless of his opponent’s size.

“We talked about this during the week,” Nixon said. “Ziggy played this game right. He played with heart. … He never shied away from anyone. If he got knocked down he got up. If it was a guy who was bigger than him, it only made him want it more. I challenged them to play for Mike. … Remember he put in the work with us and we truly believe he is with us.”

His folks do too and they are around the team.

Ziegler’s mom wore her son’s No. 42 jersey Saturday, while his father, Mark, kept stats as he’s done the past three seasons on game days for NW.

Mark Ziegler and Nixon believe the 42-yard field goal that completed the Falcons’ scoring in the fourth quarter received a little nudge from above from No. 42 as it just rattled and doinked through the uprights.

Mark Ziegler had quite the busy day as Niagara Wheatfield piled up chunks of yards and highlight reel plays against an overmatched North Tonawanda crew. Though senior Jordan Parks had a gargantuan-type of game (five total touchdowns, 261 yards rushing, 89 passing, 8 receiving), he was one of several Falcons to enjoy big days.

That included Jake DeWolf, a close friend of Ziegler, who caught the touchdown that made it 19-0 late in the first quarter and finished with nine tackles and an interception.

“Everything’s around Mikey,” said DeWolf. “We practice for Mikey. We play for Mikey.”

Can the Falcons play like they did Saturday the entire season? That is their goal. Can they do it? Who knows? That’s why they play the games.

One thing is certain, it won’t be for lack of trying. As much as pride serves as a motivator, Niagara Wheatfield has something stronger driving them.

“We’re going to play each play the way Mike would’ve played – full heart, full speed, just intense,” Nixon said.

“If you don’t love the guys you’re doing this with you won’t get very far,” Nixon continued. “I try tell the guys all the time that if I get on you it’s nothing other than I want to see you succeed.”

Tough debut for Jantzi

Meanwhile, Eric Jantzi’s first game as North Tonawanda coach since 2010 did not wind up as a triumphant return. It did serve as a reminder that the legendary coach who guided NT to the state Class AA championship in 2009 and was an assistant with Orchard Park during its state-title season, isn’t a miracle worker. Rebuilding the program may take some time.

“We knew we were going to have some growing pains but I didn’t think it’d be this tough,” he said. “I thought we’d be more competitive. … We just have to keep working hard, get their confidence back and keep them positive with each other.”

Tech constructs ‘W’

Hutch-Tech not just winning at Williamsville South but doing so handily, 34-14, under a head coach who has only been on the job for three weeks in Tony Trulizio definitely was an attention-getter.

Trulizio, who guided Riverside years ago to multiple Harvard Cup championships before moving on to North Tonawanda and then Erie Community College, may have been a controversial choice for the Hutch-Tech job after the team had been guided through offseason workouts by interim coach/assistant Nick Todaro. But the hard feelings were put on ice, as a team with 18 seniors handled its business Friday.

“Credit has to be given to the players and the returning coaches. There was a great foundation created an impressive senior leadership,” Trulizio said. “Last night when I spoke to the team I explained that this is a long journey which started out with a lot of potholes and speed bumps on the road. A win will start smoothing out that path and you will recognize that football and playing as a team is the most important thing and the off-field concerns will slowly go away.”

Other Week One observations

-- Cleveland Hill may have lost, 26-6, to rival Maryvale, its third straight in the series, but the Golden Eagles will figure things out under coach Glen Graham. They have too much talent. Also, let’s not forget, Maryvale is a very good team, too, in a higher classification that had something to do with Cleve Hill being all out of sorts Friday.

-- Lackawanna winning over Frontier was somewhat expected but not the matter in which it happened. The ground-and-pound Steelers aired it out with quarterback Jeremiah Caviness setting three-school passing record in the 35-15 nonleague win. Caviness passed for 372 yards, four touchdowns and completed 21 passes.

-- The legend of Curt Fischer continues to grow. Of course, the Hall of Fame coach won in his debut with Chautauqua Lake/Westfield after guiding Maple Grove to back-to-back state championship games.

-- West Seneca West 48, Sweet Home 0? The Indians are going to be a very tough out even without graduated News Player of the Year, quarterback Matt Myers.

-- Still, beware of the Trojans of West Seneca East after it opened with 34-12 win over former Class AA program Jamestown.