Police probing apparent road rage stabbing on Elmwood

Buffalo police are investigating an apparent road rage incident over a parking space off Elmwood Avenue that ended in the stabbing of 19-year-old man Friday night.

The incident started at approximately 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue in a parking lot between Elmwood Taco and Subs and Starbucks when two men entered into an altercation, police said.

Police said the altercation intensified with the suspect stabbing the 19-year-old in the neck and lower back. The suspect also keyed the man's car before fleeing in another vehicle driven by a woman, police said. Police located the vehicle on Castle Place between Kensington and Leroy avenues. It was impounded as the police investigation continued.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.