Man, 32, fatally shot at East Side repair garage

A 32-year-old man died Saturday as the result of a shooting that occurred about 2:30 p.m. on East Ferry Street, near Schuele Avenue, Buffalo police said.

The incident occurred inside an East Ferry repair garage during "some type of gathering," said Michael DeGeorge, Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

The man, whom police have not identified, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died, DeGeorge said.

No other details were available.