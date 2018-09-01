Police encounter apparent 'swatting' incident in East Aurora

East Aurora police dealt with an apparent “swatting” incident early Saturday morning after receiving a call about a man with a gun in a village residence.

But police said they found only an empty home after entering. They said someone apparently called in a false report of a threatening person with a gun to elicit a major police and SWAT team response.

The event began with a 7:13 a.m. call from a man saying he had stabbed someone and was holding a gun on children at an address police did not disclose. As an Orchard Park Police Department SWAT team arrived to assist East Aurora/Town of Aurora officers, police received a second call indicating they needed to leave the area or the caller would start shooting.

Police learned the residence was vacant and the call could be a “swatting” incident. They found nobody in the home when SWAT officers entered.