Police arrest four, recover Ruger after shots fired in Allentown

Four men were arrested after shots were fired early Saturday in the vicinity of Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue, police reported.

The men were observed running south on Elmwood when one tossed an object to the ground, police said. They all entered a vehicle and tried to escape from the scene but were blocked by police, who also recovered a loaded Ruger semi-automatic pistol.

Arrested were Reginald Peete, Emiel Parks, Shaheed Battles and Maurice Parks. All suspects face felony charges of weapons possession, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, police said.