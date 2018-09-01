Nick O'Leary, Jon Ryan, Rod Streater among 34 cut by Bills

The Buffalo Bills set their roster Saturday, but hold off on calling it finalized.

By cutting 34 players and trading quarterback AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders, the Bills went from 87 players to 52, one below the league maximum of 53 for the regular season. The Bills have until noon Sunday to submit waiver claims on players released by other teams Saturday, meaning more roster moves are coming.

For now, though, here's a look at the notable moves:

Quarterback AJ McCarron was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. That leaves just two quarterbacks, Nathan Peterman and rookie Josh Allen, on the roster at the moment. Last year, the league was split evenly with 16 teams carrying two quarterbacks and 16 carrying three into the season opener.

Marshall Newhouse won the team's competition to be the swing tackle behind starters Dion Dawkins and Jordan Mills. In a mild surprise, Conor McDermott also made the roster after working with the third team for a large stretch of the summer. De'Ondre Wesley, who was with the second team, was released.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman was released. That answered one of the biggest questions heading into final cuts. The team acquired Coleman from Cleveland during training camp in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. That compensation was not enough to guarantee him a roster spot. A report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com on Saturday said the Bills "didn't like (Coleman's) attitude from the minute he showed up there." Coleman spoke Thursday after the Bills closed the preseason against the Chicago Bears about playing catch up after coming over in a trade. "I think I've been doing a good job, practicing hard," he said. "It's a nervous time for everyone. You don't want to see guys leave. You don't want to see guys get cut. It's part of the process, though, so you only control what you can control."

Fellow wide receivers Brandon Reilly, Rod Streater, 2018 seventh-round draft pick Austin Proehl, Malachi Dupre, Kaelin Clay and Cam Phillips were released. That meant 2018 sixth-round draft pick Ray-Ray McCloud and undrafted free agent Robert Foster made the team barring any other moves. Like with McDermott, Foster making the roster qualifies as a mild surprise.

Colton Schmidt won the punting competition, holding off veteran Jon Ryan, who was a late addition to the roster after being released by Seattle.

Tight end Nick O'Leary was released. That means the team is going with Charles Clay, Jason Croom, Logan Thomas and Khari Lee at the position. O'Leary served as the top backup to Clay last season, setting a career high with 22 catches.

Running back Travaris Cadet was released. Cadet was stuck behind LeSean McCoy, Chris Ivory, Marcus Murphy and Taiwan Jones. Murphy was arguably the team's most pleasant surprise during the summer, while Jones is a key contributor on special teams.

Safety Dean Marlowe was released. He ran with the second team for the vast majority of the summer, but the Bills elected to keep rookie Siran Neal, a fifth-round draft pick in April, as the fourth safety.

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo, a 2017 sixth-round draft pick, was released. He spoke Thursday after the final preseason game about that possibility. "That's up to them. I've got full confidence in myself with whatever happens with me," he said. "They're going to choose what they think is best for the team. It's out of my control now."

There are 30 players on the Bills' roster at the moment who were with the team for Week 1 of the 2017 season. Here's a look at the numbers on the roster, by position: Quarterbacks-2, running backs-4, fullback-1, wide receivers-6, tight ends-4, centers-1, offensive guards-4, offensive tackles-4, defensive ends-4, defensive tackles-4, linebackers-6, cornerbacks-5, safeties-4, specialists-3.

The Bills have Ryan Groy listed as a guard on their official team website. He had been competing with Russell Bodine throughout training camp for the starting center job.

Here is the complete look at the players released Saturday: