Niagara Wheatfield boys soccer off to 5-0 start

The 2017 season was truly break-even for Niagara Wheatfield in boys soccer. The Falcons’ overall won-lost record in the regular season was 4-4. They also played eight draws.

This year, N-W is off to a 5-0 start, including a 3-0 mark against Niagara Frontier League opponents after Saturday’s 1-0 victory over North Tonawanda on a goal by Alexis Leon in the 52nd minute, assisted by John Osetkowski.

Max Shoemaker made eight

saves for the shutout, the third straight for the Falcons in NFL play where

the opposition has been outscored

6-0.

Kenmore East also is unbeaten

in NFL play after Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Lew-Port on goals by Papouch Schmoyer and Mike O’Connor, Kyle Hofschneider assisted on both goals and Ryan Winter

posted the shutout as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0.

Nemeth leads Canisius

Alex Nemeth scored three times and Jonah Fogel had two goals as Canisius opener its Monsignor Martin Association schedule with a 6-0 victory over St. Francis. Zach Cox made three saves for the shutout.

In the Niagara Orleans League, Medina-Lyndonville tripped up defending champion Newfane, 1-0 on Nate Dillenbeck’s goal in the 22nd minute. Ray Paull had the shutout for the Mustangs.

Wilson went to 2-0 in league play with a 2-0 triumph over Roy-Hart on goals by Talor Carmer and Benjamin Lyman.

Big win for Lew-Port girls

It was a busy day in NFL girls soccer, too.

Lew-Port got a pair of goals

from Lenee Bowes and Sarah Woods had a goal and three assists in the Lancers’ 7-0 victory over Kenmore East in their league opener. …Niagara Wheatfield and North Tonawanda played to a 1-1 draw with Brianna Zayatz scoring for the Falcons and Kylie Miranto for the NT Lady Jacks. Jessica Tyrrell made nine saves for NT.

In the ECIC II, Tatyjana Scalisi of Williamsville South increased her season’s point total to 16 (seven goals, two assists) in the Billies’ 8-1 triumph over Sweet Home, Scalisi had two goals in the win.

Raiders volleyers split

St. Francis made a trip to Baltimore for two volleyball matches and came home with a split.

The Raiders triumphed over Archbishop Curley, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-12 as Mario Moretti had 21 assists. However, Gilman School triumphed, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23, despite 10 kills by Dan Busha of St. Francis.