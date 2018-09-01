Man's body discovered on Niagara River shoreline

A body of a man was discovered early Saturday afternoon washed up on shoreline rocks in the upper Niagara River near Navy Island, Niagara County Sheriff James R. Voutour reported.

Voutour could not determine if the body discovered was the missing Lackawanna Jet Skier, who was presumed drowned Aug. 26 after he was knocked off his personal watercraft in river waters off Niawanda Park.

The discovery of the adult male was made shortly before 1 p.m. about a mile from the brink of Niagara Falls by the Marine Patrol unit of the sheriff’s office, Voutour said.

The Marine Patrol unit "came to this location in search of the Jet Skier because the lieutenant knows the currents of the water. He found a body," said Voutour. "We don’t know if that is the Jet Skier."

Ahmed Umar, 51, was on the water craft with an 8-year-old relative when it crossed the path of a 45-foot cabin cruiser. The girl suffered a minor cut on her foot and did not require hospitalization, according to police.

The search for the missing Jet Skier will continue pending identification of the body, which may be a lengthy process because of the length of time the body was believed in the water, said Voutour.

“[Identification] will be difficult, but not impossible,” Voutour said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted in the recovery by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and New York State Park Police.

The body was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau will continue the investigation.