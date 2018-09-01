Linda R. Magavern, 63, watercolor painter, active volunteer

Dec. 8, 1954 – Aug. 29, 2018

Linda R. Magavern, of Buffalo, an artist who was active as a volunteer, died Wednesday in her summer home in Eden after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 63.

Born in Champaign, Ill., the former Linda Robertson came to Buffalo as a child with her father, Donald C. Robertson, who became chairman of the Art Department at the University at Buffalo. She was a 1973 graduate of Buffalo Seminary, earned a bachelor's degree at the University at Buffalo and studied at the University of Wyoming.

An accomplished watercolor painter, she worked with contractor Tim Hess as an artist on projects at the National Museum of the American Indian, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

She served a trustee of Buffalo Seminary. With her husband, she funded construction in 2016 of the Magavern-Sutton Courtyard at Sem, which was designed by her sister-in-law, landscape architect Mary Magavern Worrell.

She also was a director of the Buffalo Tennis and Squash Club and was active as a volunteer at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, where she helped design themes for its annual galas.

She was a member of the Garret Club and the Clarksburg Club and was a past member of the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club. She was a co-president of the Women’s Association of First Presbyterian Church.

She also enjoyed gardening, skiing and playing tennis.

Her husband of 25 years, W. Laird Robertson Jr., an environmental consultant, sailing enthusiast and downtown Buffalo neighborhood activist, died in 2005. She was remarried to Buffalo attorney William J. Magavern II in 2006.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Megan M. Robertson; a son, W. Laird Robertson III; three stepdaughters, Mary Magavern, Dr. Lydia Shrestha and Polly Wolfe; a brother, Marc D. Robertson; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave.