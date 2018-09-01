Linda K. Wadsworth, 79, former director of development for Buffalo Seminary

Oct. 12, 1938 – Sept. 1, 2018

Linda K. Wadsworth, of Buffalo, a professional fundraiser and development official, died Saturday in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga. She was 79.

Born in Buffalo, the former Linda Kittinger was a descendant of the founders of Kittinger Furniture Co. She attended the Park School, was a 1956 graduate of the Buffalo Seminary and attended Skidmore College.

She was director of development and director of alumnae affairs for the Buffalo Seminary, then was donor services officer for the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo.

A member of the board of directors of the Salvation Army in Buffalo, she also was a volunteer bell ringer and server at dinners for the needy. She served on the steering committee for Buffalo in Bloom.

Active in the Garret Club, she was a former president and held other offices.

She spent summers at her second home in Chautauqua and enjoyed time at the family camp in Muskoka, Ont.

Her first marriage ended in divorce. She was remarried in 1988 to Dr. John M. Wadsworth, a prominent psychiatrist. Both opera buffs, they traveled extensively abroad, visiting Egypt, South Africa, South America, Europe and China. He died in 2014.

Survivors include three daughters, Rebecca Nichols, Pamela Marcucci and Kate Cramer; two sisters, Pamela Kittinger-Fuller and Karen Rumsey; and six grandchildren.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, 1 Symphony Circle.