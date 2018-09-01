Lancaster audit shows need to better safeguard computer assets

An audit released this week by the state Comptroller's Office states the Town of Lancaster needs to do a better job of keeping track of town-owned technology, better monitor non-work-related computer use and provide employees with technology security training. The audit also recommended the town develop a disaster recovery plan in case information technology services are disrupted or the town suffers a loss or breach of data.

"A lack of effective controls significantly increases the risk that data, hardware and software systems may be lost or damaged by inappropriate access and use," the audit said.

In response, Supervisor Johanna M. Coleman agreed with all the report findings and said steps have been taken, or are being taken, to comply with the audit findings.