Investor Ray Bova buys Hamburg CVS Pharmacy

Clarence real estate investor Ray Bova Jr., normally a buyer of multifamily apartment buildings, has acquired a CVS Pharmacy in Hamburg from several investors for more than $1.7 million.

Bova, through M&R Bova LLC, acquired the stand-alone pharmacy store at 358 Buffalo St. from Leigh G. Anderson, Robin R. Fischer, Heidi A. Fischer and Bennett Leader. The largest component was $1.077 million, to Anderson, who owned 60 percent of the property. The two Fischers owned 10 percent each.

The 3,000-square-foot one-story building was constructed in 1994, and is assessed at $460,000.