How McCarron trade impacts Bills salary cap

The Buffalo Bills threw another log onto their dead salary cap inferno Saturday by trading quarterback AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders.

The Bills have to eat all of the $4 million bonus they paid McCarron in March from a salary cap perspective, but it can be split over this year and next year.

McCarron is expected to count $2.1 million against the Bills’ cap this year (counting a $100,000 workout bonus he got). The release of wide receiver Corey Coleman added another $3.54 million to the Bills’ dead-cap total, making the two moves worth $5.64 million. The rookie contract Coleman signed as a first-round pick with Cleveland in 2017 was fully guaranteed.

That brought the Bills over the $50 million mark in dead-cap money for the 2018 season – to $52.5 million, and counting. Dallas ranked second at $26.8 million, according to Spotrac.com.